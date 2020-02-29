Short recalled as Australia bowl first in Paarl

D'Arcy Short has been given a surprise recall at No.7 for Australia's first ODI against South Africa, with Marnus Labuschagne to play the first game in his homeland since 2003.

Australia lost the toss and will bowl first at Boland Park in Paarl, around an hour out of Cape Town.

Short didn't play in the recent T20 series win but has been recalled here and is listed to bat in the unfamiliar No.7 position, essentially a replacement as a spin-bowling allrounder for Ashton Agar.

Kane Richardson has remained at the team hotel in Cape Town due to illness, with Jhye Richardson and Matthew Wade also missing out along with Agar.

Labuschagne, who grew up in South Africa before emigrating with his family to Brisbane at the age of 10, will bat at No.4 in a strong Australian batting line-up.

More than 20 members of Labuschagne's extended family will attend the second and third games of the series in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood will also play his first game on this tour, re-joining Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in a pace attack that will be supported by spinner Adam Zampa and allrounders Short and Mitchell Marsh.

The Proteas will be without star batsmen Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen (rested) while pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the series on Friday due to a groin injury.

Despite Australia's recent resurgence in one-day cricket that steered them to the semi-finals of last year's World Cup, they've lost four of their past five ODIs.

The match will go ahead at the boutique venue in the western cape's winelands region despite heavy smoke from a nearby bushfire, which has led to some evacuations and road closures.

All 10,000 tickets for the match sold out last week.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), D'Arcy Short, Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo