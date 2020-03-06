From despair to joy – how a semi-final thriller unfolded

Eyes turn to final as Aussies win rain-affected thriller

As rain lashed Sydney from dawn until dusk on Thursday, Australia could feel the dream of playing in a T20 World Cup final in front of a packed MCG being slowly washed away.

Opening batter Beth Mooney could not even bring herself to open the curtains in her hotel room when she woke up.

Coach Matthew Mott instructed his players to stay off their various weather apps throughout a long day of waiting – advice that was definitely not heeded.

"I'm pretty sure none of us listened to Motty's advice," pace bowler Delissa Kimmince noted.

"I think we were sitting on BOM (the Bureau of Meteorology) all day today."

The Australian squad arrived at the Sydney Cricket Ground in time to see a downcast England team depart, their own tournament hopes dashed after heavy rain saw the first semi-final abandoned without a ball being bowled.

"I thought we were out," spearhead Megan Schutt revealed.

"When I rocked up to the ground and saw the rain, saw the gloomy England team, I thought that was it, our World Cup was over."

Time on that game was called at 4.10pm, 41 minutes before the latest possible start – so obvious was it that the large band of rain slowly moving across Sydney would not clear.

Meg Lanning, never the most patient when it comes to the weather, sat and stared at the covers from the viewing room, as if glaring at them for long enough would see them removed.

Then, at 6.30pm, the sky started to clear. Groundsmen made their way into the middle and the covers were indeed removed.

Lanning immediately donned her uniform – her South African counterpart, Dane van Niekerk, much more hesitant – and somehow, miraculously, the first ball was bowled at 7.25pm, just 25 minutes after the originally scheduled start.

"This afternoon I thought we were no chance with how heavy the rain was," Kimmince reflected.

"We were probably pretty lucky that the skies cleared up and we could get the full 20 in batting.

"Lost for words, it's a great feeling, but I can imagine what it was like to be on the other side.

"All our group wanted was a chance out get out there and play."

For 29-year-old Kimmince, one of just two members of Australia's 2009 one-day World Cup squad alongside the injured Ellyse Perry that endured a disappointing campaign on home soil, just getting on the park was a major achievement.

"It wasn't a great (World Cup) for me, bad memories all round," Kimmince said.

"With the weather today, I'm an afternoon napper and this afternoon I couldn't nap at all, all I could keep thinking was it's not the greatest of ways to go out of a home tournament.

"We said as a group we'd prefer to go out there play and lose, than not get a chance to qualify for the final."

Remarkably, Australia were able to bat their full 20 overs, posting a score of 5-134.

Light rain again started to fall during the final over of Australia's innings at 8.52pm, and a restart would not be possible until it stopped entirely.

Minutes ticked by as the precipitation slowly eased. The Australian squad raced onto the field to start their warm-ups, irked at the fact match officials were still using umbrellas despite the fact the rain had all-but stopped.

There was no sign of the Proteas – as the top-ranked team, they were understandably less stressed at the prospect of no more play.

The cut-off time was 9.49pm. If the match did not resume by then, Australia would be eliminated.

Then, at 9.30pm came the news they needed; the match would restart in 10 minutes, 13 overs would be bowled and South Africa's new target was 98.

With nine minutes to spare, Megan Schutt delivered the first ball of the innings.

"Did you see us all quickly run out there when it was still raining?" Kimmince laughed.

"We were just doing all we could to get out on the field.

"It was still raining but we knew what the cut-off time was and we just wanted to push our case.

"We knew we had to get 10 overs so we were trying everything we could. Lucky enough it cleared up for just enough."

The rain again came during the penultimate over of the game, Australia holding out for a five-run win (DLS).

It would continue to fall heavily for the next few hours, each drop on the roof of the SCG members' stand a reminder of just how fine the margins had been for Lanning's team.

"There aren't words for it," opener Mooney said.

"There were times when a lot of us thought we weren't even going to get a game.

"I didn't even bother opening the curtains in my room today, because I just couldn't bring myself to look outside.

"I think that win was the best win I've been a part of, in terms of everyone contributing.

"Whether it was with the bat, ball or in the field, it shows what we're made of."

A devastated van Niekerk reflected on another close call for her Proteas, their second in three years after a narrow defeat to England in the 2017 50-over World Cup semi-finals.

While a washout would have seen her team advance, she nonetheless praised the work of the SCG ground staff.

"The team is quite distraught at the moment," the South Africa captain said.

"It's now the second time that we've come really close in a semi-final.

"Everybody's hurting, and that hurts me.

"(But) I have to give credit to the ground staff. They did absolutely everything to keep us on the park.

"We are here to play cricket. I'd rather lose than get a free pass into the World Cup final."

