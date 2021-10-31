Australia's perilous path to the World Cup semi-finals

England thump Australia in dominant T20 display

It's a curious twist of fate that Australia's path to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup will run through the two most recent teams to hand the side bilateral series defeats.

Australia lost 1-4 to both the West Indies and Bangladesh this winter – albeit with a squad that was missing several big-name stars in action at this World Cup – and must now beat both teams to be in with a chance of making the final four.

And even then, they may need a favour from old foe England, or at least secure big wins in their final two games to lift their current poor net run rate.

With two games remaining for each side in Group One of the Super 12 stage, take a closer look at their respective run home, with only the top two finishers advancing to the semi-finals.

England

Played 3 | Won 3 | Lost 0 | NRR +3.948

You can pretty much pen Eoin Morgan's men in for a semi-final spot with three comprehensive wins from their three matches to date. Although mathematically they could still miss out, with their next two games at Sharjah that Morgan expects will take them out of their comfort zone, they are playing so well it would take an unfathomable form reversal. The question marks, if there are any, are how they would go batting first – Morgan hasn't lost a coin toss yet and they've successfully chased in all their wins – and their middle order hasn't been tested.

England thump Australia in dominant T20 display

Results

West Indies 55 (14.2ov) lost to England 4-56 (8.2ov) by six wickets

Bangladesh 9-124 (20ov) lost to England 2-126 (14.1ov) by eight wickets

Australia 125 (20ov) lost to England 2-126 (11.4ov) by eight wickets

Remaining fixtures:

Nov 1: v Sri Lanka, Sharjah (Nov 2, 1am AEDT)

Nov 6: v South Africa, Sharjah (Nov 7, 1am AEDT)

South Africa

Played 3 | Won 2 | Lost 1 | NRR +0.210

Despite falling to Australia in their first match, and the controversy that swirled around wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, the Proteas are still in with a strong chance of making the semi-finals. Their tournament has been a rollercoaster, and will be hoping their hard-fought victory over Sri Lanka is the start of an upward curve, having come from behind to take 18 off the final over to steal the win. They currently sit second in the group on net run rate, but their final Super 12 match against a red-hot England side in Sharjah looms as a virtual elimination final for them. If South Africa can win both their remaining fixtures, then their healthy net run rate advantage over Australia would likely see them through to the semi-finals at the Aussies' expense.

Aussie middle order holds nerve after bowler brilliance

Results

South Africa 9-118 (20ov) lost to Australia 5-121 (19.4ov) by five wickets

West Indies 8-143 (20ov) lost to South Africa 2-144 (18.2ov) by eight wickets

Sri Lanka 142 (20ov) lost to South Africa 6-146 (19.5ov) by four wickets

Remaining fixtures

Nov 2: v Bangladesh, Sharjah (9pm AEDT)

Nov 6: v England, Sharjah (Nov 7, 1am AEDT)

Australia

Played 3 | Won 2 | Lost 1 | NRR -0.627

A thumping defeat by England handed Australia their first loss in their third match, and perhaps a humbling reality check on where they stand in T20 cricket compared to the top contenders for this World Cup. It's not just that they lost to England, but it was the manner of the defeat, with England racing to the target with a whopping 50 balls to spare to do major damage to Australia's net run rate, which now sits at -0.627. South Africa, their nearest rival for the second spot in this group, have a net run rate of +0.210. It leaves the Aussies in a precarious position to make the semi-finals, but Australia have a couple of things in their favour. Firstly, South Africa are yet to play England, who are in red-hot form. Secondly, Australia play their final two group games in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, venues that should be higher scoring than Sharjah, where the Proteas play both their remaining games. The Aussies have a few extra days off now and will see have the luxury of seeing how South Africa's match against Bangladesh pans out before they face the Tigers next Thursday. But South Africa will play their final game of the Super 12 stage after the Aussies, so even with two wins for Finch's men, it could be a nervy finish in the race to the semi-finals.

Results

South Africa 9-118 (20ov) lost to Australia 5-121 (19.4ov) by five wickets

Sri Lanka 6-154 (20ov) lost to Australia 3-155 (17ov) by seven wickets

Australia 125 (20ov) lost to England 2-126 (11.4ov) by eight wickets

Remaining fixtures

Nov 4: v Bangladesh in Dubai (9pm AEDT)

Nov 6: v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (9pm AEDT)

Sri Lanka

Played 3 | Won 1 | Lost 2 | NRR -0.350

Sri Lanka came through the first round undefeated – including routing the Netherlands for just 44 – to earn a spot in the Super 12, but back-to-back loses against Australia and South Africa have curtailed their semi-final ambitions. Things won't get any easier for them in their next game against England, and another defeat will spell tournament over. The Lankans will particularly rue their defeat to the Proteas, where they gave it away late as David Miller and Kagiso Rabada saw South Africa take 18 off the final over, having looked in control of the match after Wanindu Hasaranga's hat-trick. In their advantage, the England match will that side's first visit to Sharjah, where Sri Lanka have already played four matches and will be well suited to the surface.

Fiery scenes after first wicket in T20 World Cup clash

Results

Bangladesh 4-171 (20ov) lost to Sri Lanka 5-172 (18.5ov) by five wickets

Sri Lanka 6-154 (20ov) lost to Australia 3-155 (17ov) by seven wickets

Sri Lanka 142 (20ov) lost to South Africa 6-146 (19.5ov) by four wickets

Remaining fixtures

Nov 1: v England, Sharjah (Nov 2, 1am AEDT)

Nov 4: v West Indies, Abu Dhabi (Nov 5, 1am AEDT)

West Indies

Played 3 | Won 1 | Lost 2 | NRR -1.598

The West Indies have yet to really fire a shot in this tournament but have kept their faint semi-finals hopes alive with a win at the third attempt. But remember they are two-times world champions in this format, and write them off at your own risk. Humiliated by England in the tournament opener and bowled out for just 55, they then saw South Africa cruise past their total without much breaking a sweat in their second game to leave them on the brink. And their one win so far, against Bangladesh in what was a virtual quarter-final, was hard-fought, finally secured by just three runs. It was also one of just two instances in the Super 12s of a team winning when batting first.

Dar floored by unusual dismissal as SA, Pakistan win

Results

West Indies 55 (14.2ov) lost to England 4-56 (8.2ov) by six wickets

West Indies 8-143 (20ov) lost to South Africa 2-144 (18.2ov) by eight wickets

West Indies 7-142 (20ov) beat Bangladesh 5-139 (20ov) by three runs

Remaining fixtures

Nov 4: v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (Nov 5, 1am AEDT)

Nov 6: v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (9pm AEDT)

Bangladesh

Played 3 | Won 0 | Lost 3 | NRR -1.069

Having lost all three of their Super 12 games so far, the Bangladesh side only has pride to play for in their two remaining games. Super 12 qualification has at least guaranteed them entry to next year's T20 World Cup in Australia, and they could yet spoil this year's semi-finals ambitions of either Australia or South Africa, who they meet in their two final games. The Australians, however, will be especially keen for a good performance against the Tigers, given Bangladesh’s dominance during the home series in which they triumped 4-1 during the winter.

Results

Bangladesh 4-171 (20ov) lost to Sri Lanka 5-172 (18.5ov) by five wickets

Bangladesh 9-124 (20ov) lost to England 2-126 (14.1ov) by eight wickets

West Indies 7-142 (20ov) beat Bangladesh 5-139 (20ov) by three runs

Remaining fixtures

Nov 2: v South Africa, Sharjah (9pm AEDT)

Nov 4: v Australia in Dubai (9pm AEDT)

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets

Nov 4 v Bangladesh in Dubai (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

Nov 6 v West Indies in Abu Dhabi (2pm local time, 9pm AEDT)

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports.

Click here for the full 2021 ICC T20 World Cup schedule

Click here for the full squads for all 16 teams

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia