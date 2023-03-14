India v Australia Tests - Men

Dravid's backing a beacon for Australia's next India mission

The India coach said Australia’s spin trio were the most accomplished in Indian conditions since they last suffered home series defeat in 2012

Louis Cameron in Ahmedabad

14 March 2023, 07:31 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

