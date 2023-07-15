Is spin the way Australia can swing Ashes momentum?

'There's a lot of fight in our group': Jonassen

Australia's spinners have taken most of their wickets in the ongoing multi-format Ashes battle, and they've got another one sitting on the sidelines unused since last month's Test match at Trent Bridge.

There's been a noticeable shift in momentum since the white-ball leg of the tour got underway at Edgbaston, with England's top-order determined to take on the new ball in the powerplay.

And it's proved an undeniable success. They've taken Australia's quicks for more than eight runs per over while beating the visitors three times this series, a feat they haven't achieved against their Ashes rivals in almost a decade when they won the 2013 points-based series 12-4.

Australia's spinners, meanwhile, have conceded less than six runs per over from four white-ball matches so far while claiming one less wicket (13 compared to 14 from pace) from slightly fewer overs (47.3 compared to 54), which followed off-spinning allrounder Ashleigh Gardner's incredible 12 wickets to bowl the Aussies to victory in the Test match.

QUICK SINGLE Wide out: Aussie extras costly in tight Ashes battle

After Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey took 84 runs from the 10-over powerplay to begin their chase of 264 in the first ODI in Bristol, it was Georgia Wareham, Gardner and Jess Jonassen that turned the momentum with 6-113 from a combined 28.1 overs to help Australia take the game deep.

So could Australia pick a fourth frontline spinner in Alana King for their must-win second ODI in Southampton on Sunday?

A win would ensure they retain the Ashes, while a loss would see them fall behind in the series for the first time.

Spin has proved a key weapon at The Rose Bowl so far this English summer with Hampshire left-arm orthodox Liam Dawson the leading bowler at the venue with 26 wickets across the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Twelve of those 26 have been targeting the stumps either bowled or lbw, which is how King has taken 22 of her 38 limited-overs wickets for Australia, while Jonassen, the Aussies' own left-arm orthodox, has claimed 38.5 per cent of her white-ball wickets via the same method.

Three of the top five women's bowlers at the venue are also spinners, with England and Southern Vipers offies Charlie Dean and Georgia Adams having enjoyed the most success with 18 and 13 respectively across the domestic one-day and T20 competitions.

While Jonassen says the effectiveness of spin in Bristol on Wednesday was helped by a "really conducive" surface, she and the Australians have little knowledge as to what the Southampton pitch will be like come Sunday given it's been under covers for the past two days due to persistent rain in southern England.

QUICK SINGLE Jonassen confident but England believe Aussies have lost aura

"The key for us going forward is probably going to be how we start with the ball," she said.

"It's just a matter of whatever the bowling make-up is that we adapt to the conditions as quickly as we can and work really well together as an entire bowling unit … and be really disciplined with what we put out there."

Australia captain Alyssa Healy didn't introduce spin until the 13th over in Bristol after England had already put 102 runs on the board in 12 overs.

Wareham struck in her first over to remove Beaumont as Australia's spin trio delivered 16 of the next 20 overs to pull England back from a run-rate of 8.5 an over to less than six.

Need to improve 'five per cent' to snap streak: Mooney

Jonassen said any decision to introduce spin earlier in Southampton would also be influenced by match ups and conditions, with The Rose Bowl generally a "flatter" surface where Sunrisers put on 7-288 against the Vipers in the only women's domestic 50-over match at the venue this summer.

"As a whole we're just going to look to try and adapt a bit better," she said.

"Even if it is the seamers that are bowling for those first 12 to 13 overs, if the England squad are coming hard like they're probably going to do again that we're able to adapt a little bit quicker than we did the other day.

"There's no panic, there's just more a bit of frustration internally, and individually as well, (about) the little things that we want to tidy up as a group."

Australia must win both remaining one-day internationals at Southampton on Sunday (8pm AEST) and Taunton on Tuesday (10pm AEST) to win the Ashes outright, while one win would be enough for the visitors to retain the trophy.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Multi-format series level at 6-6

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: England won by five wickets (DLS)

First ODI: England won by two wickets

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (8pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, HGrace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt