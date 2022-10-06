Australia v West Indies T20Is - Men

'Got a World Cup to win': Aussies playing long game

Australia sprung a surprise with Aaron Finch in the middle order last night and will continue to tinker with their XI as they look to peak at the back end of the looming World Cup

Louis Cameron on the Gold Coast

6 October 2022, 07:28 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo