'Got a World Cup to win': Aussies playing long game

Finch, Wade show nerve in tense chase against Windies

Australia's best T20 side may not play together until the World Cup, as the reigning T20 world champions stressed their eyes are firmly on the business end of the upcoming tournament.

Aaron Finch suggested his slide down to No.4 may be short-lived despite improving his already strong T20 record in the middle order, playing a match-turning hand to see the Aussies clinch a narrow victory over West Indies on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

The bowling mix looks set to change too with Pat Cummins flagging changes to his side’s squad ahead of Friday's second match against the Windies in Brisbane, as the World Cup hosts manage key players for the defence of their T20 crown.

Australia's two seam-bowling allrounders in their Cup squad are also both on the mend from injury, with Mitch Marsh (ankle) available as a batter only for now while Marcus Stoinis (side strain) won't play at all until Sunday's series opener against England in Perth, at the earliest.

"We're really clear that we've got a World Cup to win and that's what we've got to peak for," Cummins told reporters, adding that he will not play all six World Cup lead-in games against the Windies, England and India.

"There's no point burning out for these games, being over in India for three games (last month) as well.

"You might see some people having a rest, some different roles to make sure we give ourselves the best chance not only for the start of the tournament, but also the back end if we're there."

Finch explained that he moved himself out of his regular opening position to add experience to a middle-order that would have otherwise paired together greenhorns Cameron Green and Tim David.

Steve Smith was dumped in a move that suggested David is seen as a more likely starter for the tournament that gets underway for the Aussies in two-and-a-half weeks' time.

The decision to demote Finch was aided by Green's hot form as an opener in India, where he bashed two rapid half-centuries.

Timely Finch innings drags Aussies from trouble

"I really enjoy batting in the middle order," said Finch, whose strike-rate is a tick above 150 when batting at four or below in T20Is and whose average sits at 200 following five not outs of six innings in those spots.

"We felt as though with 'Greeny' batting well at the top of the order, that we might be a bit light on for experience at international level in that No.5 and 6 if we had David and Greeny together there.

"We'll probably swap it around next game and keep trying a few things.

"We're going to keep tinkering with things, just to try and make sure we've got all bases covered for the World Cup."

Green continues to make a strong case for a World Cup berth, especially with question marks on the fitness of Marsh, Stoinis and Ashton Agar, who is also on the mend from a side strain.

While the 23-year-old made only 14 (off 10) in the series opener against the Windies, his bowling proved a handful on an up-and-down drop-in surface and snared the wicket of Raymon Reifer.

Like he has in the Test side, Green proved an effective fourth prong among the big three fast bowlers (Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood) that gave the Windies little respite.

'I didn't think it was three reds': Starc on strange lbw

"I think especially here – if you look around the World Cup venues, they're big square (boundaries), you've got bounce (in the pitches), having four quick bowlers is really beneficial," said Cummins.

"He hasn't bowled a lot in T20s so I think he will just keep getting better and better.

"We'll have to wait and see. I'd like to fit about 18 into the 11 at the moment."

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by three wickets

Friday Oct 7: The Gabba, Brisbane, 6:10pm

