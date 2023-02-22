Agar heads home amid format crunch with Shield in sight

Ashton Agar, the man who was Australia's second-choice Test spinner less than a month out from their tour of India, has been omitted from the squad having seemingly been a victim of his own white-ball prowess.

Selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed on Wednesday that Agar has flown home to Perth to play in the Marsh Sheffield Shield as the final change to the Aussies' squad at the midway point of their four-Test trip to India.

QUICK SINGLE Warner ruled out of India Tests after Delhi double blow

David Warner and Josh Hazlewood have already gone home due to injury, with captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Swepson, who are both in Australia for differing personal reasons, set to return for the third Test in Indore.

Agar played the Sydney Test last month as Nathan Lyon's spinning sidekick but went wicketless and then has been overlooked for the first two Tests in India with Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann, who was not even in the initial touring party, both preferred.

Kuhnemann claims Kohli for massive maiden scalp

"(Agar) has worked incredibly hard, he's done his absolute best to support the team," Dodemaide told reporters in Delhi. "We acknowledge all the work he's done, he's worked his backside off.

"In the first Test it was a very close call (between Murphy, Agar and Swepson) as to what spin structure we went with. The question mark of whether the two off-spinners could go together.

"We had Matthew Kuhnemann coming in for the second Test – again a very close call with that. We just decided that Matthew's style would be suited to the conditions there."

Agar will return to play in Western Australia's Shield match against Tasmania at the WACA Ground next week.

QUICK SINGLE Di Venuto flags faith in Aussies' batting plans

The fact that will be just his eighth first-class game in over three years highlights the challenge he has faced in getting up to speed in the longest format.

The 29-year-old has emerged as a supreme international limited-overs bowler in recent years.

Dodemaide conceded that might have come at the expense of his red-ball bowling, which he said last week was "not where he (Agar) wanted it to be" after his omission in Delhi.

"That's for others to judge but it seems to be going that way," the selector said when asked whether it is becoming increasingly difficult for players to switch between formats.

McDonald reflects on Delhi, addresses personnel losses

"Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) has talked about the difficulty of remaining an all-format player in any discipline, spinning equally so.

"There are very few who can adjust really quickly and who are suited to all three formats.

"To be fair to Ash he doesn’t play a lot of first-class cricket either and that's the nature of the modern game, isn't it?

"He's continuing to work on that, he's worked really hard on that with the coaches, particularly (assistant coach and former left-arm spinner) Dan Vettori. But right now (returning home) is a logical and constructive way forward for Ash and the team."

In addition to a rare red-ball outing with WA next week, Agar will also now be available for the Marsh One-Day Cup final on March 8 which WA have secured hosting rights for.

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat