Cup spots on the line as T20 series reaches crescendo

India's young guns pushing Australia foward: Nitschke

Australia are set to continue tweaking their bowling attack through the remainder of their T20I tour of India, as they continue searching for the magic formula for their upcoming T20 World Cup defence.

The tourists have made multiple changes for each of the three matches played to date – injury and illness playing a role alongside general selection – and every member of the 15-player squad has been used, with replacement spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington the only player yet to feature.

Darcie Brown and Nicola Carey played their first matches of the series in Wednesday’s win, the former having sat out the first two games following a brush with illness, while Heather Graham will be champing at the bit for another opportunity after picking up three wickets on debut last Sunday.

Australia lead the series 2-1 and have the chance to seal a series win on Friday, a victory that would maintain an unbeaten run in T20I series that stretches back to their last visit to India in March 2018.

But concurrently, they are conscious of the need to make the most of a chance to test different options ahead of the ICC tournament in South Africa.

Australia took a pace heavy group to India – with a view to testing options and as cover for niggles picked up during the Weber WBBL – but national selector Shawn Flegler has flagged the World Cup squad would likely have a difference balance, adding extra incentive for the quicks to perform in the remaining matches of this series to stake their claim on spot at the tournament.

"We've had a few injuries and illness along the way, which has forced those changes, but it also gives us an opportunity to have a look at some things moving into the World Cup," Nitschke said on Friday, as Australia’s full 15-player squad trained at Brabourne Stadium on the eve of the fourth match.

"I think after training today we will have a bit more of a chat around that and see where everyone's at and how we're going to line up in the in the next game."

Nitschke praised the efforts of her bowling attack in Wednesday’s third T20I, after they successfully defended 172, led by the efforts of Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner.

That performance came after Australia were sent in to bat for a second consecutive match, and after they had been unable to defend 187 a game earlier – albeit in slightly different conditions at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai’s east.

"We probably didn't defend that well with the ball in the second game," Nitschke said.

"To be able to defend that total (on Wednesday when) we felt like there were a few more runs out there, I think that was a really good confidence booster for our attack, especially because we've had a different attack for the first three games.

"They should take a lot of confidence out of that.

"I think they bowled much better lines out here in the third game so it was a really good effort from our bowling group for sure."

Australia's T20I tour of India

1st T20I: Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd T20I: Match tied (India won the Super Over)

3rd T20I: Australia won by 21 runs

4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol