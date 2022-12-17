India v Australia T20Is - Women

Cup spots on the line as T20 series reaches crescendo

Australia haven't been afraid to ring the changes on the T20 tour of India and that looks to continue with selectors having one eye on the World Cup in South Africa

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

17 December 2022, 09:37 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo