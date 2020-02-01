CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series

No alarms and no surprises despite rare defeat

Beth Mooney discusses Australia’s tactics in the Super Over after suffering a rare loss to England in Canberra

Laura Jolly at Manuka Oval

1 February 2020, 08:10 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

