ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

'Smelling blood': Key factor for Aussies' in semi-finals tilt

Australia will call on their vast T20 experience to help repeat their barnstorming finish from last year's event and lift their poor net-run-rate to progress to the World Cup semi finals

Louis Cameron in Melbourne

29 October 2022, 03:49 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

