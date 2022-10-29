'Smelling blood': Key factor for Aussies' in semi-finals tilt

Australia are relying on their vast short-form experience to help them walk the tightrope between simply aiming to win and identifying 'blood-in-the-water' moments to improve their poor net-run-rate (NRR) during their final two World Cup group matches.

With games against Ireland and Afghanistan to come, the defending men's T20 world champions expect they may need a repeat of their barnstorming finish to last year's Super 12s stage.

The Aussies' implausible title run in the UAE last year was made possible by chasing 74 in just 6.2 overs against Bangladesh before another comfortable win over West Indies, cancelling out an earlier thrashing at the hands of England.

This time around, a record defeat to New Zealand in their tournament opener and a washout against England has once again put Australia's NRR in the spotlight.

It is presently the lowest in Group 1 and, on paper, playing the two lowest-ranked ranked teams in their pool on their home tracks at the Gabba and Adelaide Oval presents a golden opportunity to improve it.

But Glenn Maxwell insists their squad boasting 2,868 matches of T20 experience must depend on game nous, rather than an overt focus on aggressive play, to clinch qualification.

"If you go into the game thinking about net-run-rate, it can make it really difficult," Maxwell told reporters today ahead of the squad's flight to Brisbane.

"Looking back to the West Indies and the Bangladesh games last year … before the game, there wasn't any talk about net-run-rate.

"But once we got into really strong winning positions … then the conversations can start about, 'OK, let's try and do this really fast. Let's try to get the game over and done with'.

"You've got to get into winning positions before you can start thinking about net-run-rate, otherwise you'll shoot yourself in the foot really.

"We've almost got 3,000 games' worth of experience in our side which is pretty extraordinary.

"That experience in T20 cricket certainly helps, especially in this sort of tournament where the smallest mistakes can get highlighted. You make one mistake and you're out of the tournament."

Marcus Stoinis earlier this week displayed exactly the type of game sense Australia might need, especially if England beat New Zealand on Tuesday to put those two sides and Australia on the path to potentially finishing level on points, which would leave NRR as the tie-breaker.

Stoinis turned a stuttering run chase at Perth Stadium against Sri Lanka into a cruising win as he blazed six sixes in Australia's fastest ever T20 half-century.

"You've only got to look at Stoin's innings the other night – it was almost like he was smelling a bit of blood and just going for it," said Maxwell.

"He was able to just attack at the right time, and then not let off – just keep the foot down – and he basically killed the game in like two overs."

Maxwell has been in the firing line in recent games, top-edging a reverse sweep into his face in a practice match against India before being struck in the throat by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer that seamed back into him.

That came after what had been a mentally-taxing lead-in to the World Cup as Australia played 15 white-ball games in seven weeks across Far North Queensland, India, southern Queensland, Perth and Canberra.

Adam Zampa and Matthew Wade contracting COVID-19 has been a further challenge, though Australia have since confirmed Wade tested negative on Saturday.

Zampa and Wade have both tested positive to the virus during the tournament // AFP

Australia will be hopeful the middle-order dynamism of Maxwell, now refreshed after spending some time at home in Melbourne before the tournament got underway, will enable him to seize the moment like Stoinis – or like NZ's Finn Allen did against them at the SCG last week.

"It's a pretty brutal competition – Finn Allen takes the game away from us in four overs, then Stoin does the same thing against Sri Lanka in three overs," said Maxwell.

"That's how fickle the whole competition is. One guy has three good overs for either side and that's the end of the game basically.

"We've just got to make sure that we can stop the opposition from having that effect and then for our own players, we're trying to have that effect on the game."

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: Lost to New Zealand by 89 runs

Oct 25: Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 28: Match abandoned vs. England

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

