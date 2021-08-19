ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aussie stars face uncertain build-up to World Cup bid

With the pandemic impacting the domestic season and IPL-bound players at the behest of their franchises, Australia's players will travel varied paths to the T20 World Cup

Martin Smith

19 August 2021, 05:53 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo