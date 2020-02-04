Aussies eager to embrace pressure of World Cup hosts

Australia coach Matthew Mott says his squad will embrace a once-in-a-career chance to contest a home T20 World Cup, despite a warning from England captain Heather Knight around the intense pressure they will face as tournament hosts.

Knight knows better than most the situation Australia will find themselves in when the World Cup begins on February 21; England hosted – and won – the 2017 one-day World Cup.

Then, they faced intense scrutiny after losing their first match of the tournament to India by 35 runs, while they were seriously tested in the semi-finals when they defeated South Africa by two wickets with two balls to spare.

In the final, they scrapped to defend a below-par 7-228 against India in a sold-out final at Lord's, winning by nine runs.

"I think it was probably one of the hardest things for us as a side, dealing with that expectation, especially as the tournament went on," Knight said in Canberra last week as her squad prepared to meet Australia and India in the CommBank T20I Tri-Series that will serve as preparation for the ICC tournament.

"It's going to be quite similar over here, the way the tournament has been promoted so far it's been outstanding and that was the same in 2017.

"We felt the momentum really build and pressure build for us as the home side and I'm sure that will be the same for the Australians.

"Australia are favourites for the tournament, I think that's pretty clear. The expectation is on them and they're going to have to deal with that."

Australia headed into that 2017 tournament as the world's top-ranked team and were heavily favoured to take out the title.

It is the same story again this time around, only on home soil, with Meg Lanning's team having dropped just four of 47 matches across all formats since the start of 2018, a golden run that also saw them take out the 2018 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean before winning the Ashes in English soil last July.

"We've talked a lot and I suppose the key is for us to embrace the expectation," Mott told cricket.com.au.

"Expectation is not afforded to everyone and it means we're playing reasonable cricket, so that's a good thing.

"We don't want to wear it as a millstone around our necks, we want to go out and ride that energy."

The World Cup final will be played at the MCG, with the ambitious aim of selling out the iconic ground and setting a new world record for the largest ever crowd at a standalone women's sporting event.

Blocking out the noise and making sure they simply enjoy the rare chance to play a tournament on home soil in front of friends, family and fans – a first for the entire squad, despite having won five World Cups in the West Indies, India, Sri Lank and Bangladesh since 2010 – will be crucial, Mott believes.

"Regardless of how we go in this tournament, I think it's going to be a groundbreaking tournament," he said.

"Everyone wants to be there on March 8, which will be an incredibly special day.

"We hope to be there, we'll do everything we can, there are no guarantees but we can guarantee we're going to give it everything we've got.

"But most importantly, we're going to try and have fun along the way, so that'll be our mantra for the next month and a bit."

Australia's World Cup preparations continue in Melbourne this week, ahead of the second round of tri-series matches against England and India at Junction Oval.

