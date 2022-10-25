ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia set to keep faith in same XI

Allrounder Mitch Marsh has full faith Australia can regain their mojo and make a major impact at the T20 World Cup despite their first-up flop against NZ

AAP

25 October 2022, 08:44 AM AEST

