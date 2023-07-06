Marsh, Boland earn recalls, England bowl first

Mitch Marsh will pull on the Baggy Green for the first time in nearly four years after Cameron Green was ruled out of the third Test at Headingley due to a hamstring strain, deepening Australia's injury troubles.

Scott Boland has also been recalled at Josh Hazlewood's expense as part of Australia's fast bowler rotation plan as England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl on a breezy morning in Leeds.

"Headingley, generally, you see the ball do a bit so if there's anything in (the pitch), it will be early on," Stokes told the BBC, with his counterpart Pat Cummins indicating he would also have bowled first on an opening day that has some forecast rain later in the afternoon.

As flagged by Cummins on match eve, Todd Murphy has come in to replace Nathan Lyon (out of the series with a calf injury) and will play his first Test as the side's sole spinner.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Todd Murphy

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

It is unknown how Green suffered his left hamstring injury but an Australian team spokesperson said they expected him to recover in time for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, with Cummins describing it as a one-week injury.

England have also made three changes following Australia's 43-run win at Lord's that gave the visitors a 2-0 series lead, with Mark Wood, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes coming in for James Anderson (rested), Ollie Pope (shoulder injury) and Josh Tongue (rested).

Marsh played the most recent of his 32 Tests in the finale of the 2019 Ashes. While he has become one of Australia's most important limited-overs players since then, Green's rise in the longest format has meant he has not got a look in with the Test side in recent times.

The 31-year-old, who will slot into Green's spot at No.6, has only played four first-class matches since his last Test at The Oval, where he took a five-wicket haul and made 17 and 24.

Along with Marsh’s return, how Murphy fares against England's ultra-aggressive Bazballers will be one of this Test’s most intriguing sub-plots.

The 22-year-old, who dismissed Virat Kohli in each of his first four Tests during Australia's tour of India earlier this year, has impressed teammates with his composure.

"I think they'll probably come even harder at me," Murphy said of his England's batters.

"Obviously I haven't played a hell of a lot of Test cricket, there's a challenge that presents itself there.

"They are going to keep taking the game on and I think it's about trying to navigate through that for me and come up with a few different ideas that can help."

Murphy will need all of that poise at one of England's most hostile venues, with Headingley's famed western terrace not expected to hold back in light of last week's events at Lord's.

The short build-up to this Test (the turnaround between the second and third matches of the series has only been three days) has been dominated by discussions over the spirit of cricket after the controversial Jonny Bairstow stumping.

England have accused their opponents of acting in an unsportsmanlike fashion but Cummins has stood by their actions.

"We've all moved on," said Cummins. "The team did nothing wrong, so we're all comfortable.

"The way our team has conducted themselves over the past couple of years has been flawless. We have been fantastic and I think that showed again at Lord's."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood