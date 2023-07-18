Hazlewood, Green return as Australia opt for all-out pace

Hazlewood didn't intend to reprise Freddie's '05 celebration

Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood are confirmed starters for the penultimate Ashes contest against England, with Australia to go into a Test without a specialist spinner for the first time in over a decade.

Scott Boland and Todd Murphy make way from the side that lost by three wickets at Headingley with the visitors confirming their XI in early hours of Monday morning Australian time.

Green, fit again after missing the Leeds Test with a hamstring injury, has been listed to bat at seven, behind Mitch Marsh at No.6, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey to come in at No.8 as the Aussies rejigged the balance of their side to squeeze in their two allrounders.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood

Marsh struck a blazing century in Leeds to guarantee his spot, leaving Murphy as the fall guy with Green coming back into the side to give captain Pat Cummins five pace bowling options.

A soggy lead-in to the Manchester Test did not help Murphy's cause, with Australia consigned to the indoor nets on match eve amid more showers on Tuesday.

By playing both Green and Marsh, Australia have significantly lengthened their batting line-up but will now rely on part-timers Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne for the balance of spin overs.

The forecast is clear for the first three days of the Test, with the weekend then expected to bring more showers when the young spinner would have been expected to have the most impact on the match.

Ben Stokes has admitted England might play even more aggressively in pursuit of a victory that will keep their hopes of regaining the urn alive, which could shorten the length of the Test even more.

David Warner has been retained despite speculation over the opener's position after being dismissed for singe-figures in both innings by his nemesis Stuart Broad in the third Test.

"Davey didn't have his best game last week at Headingley, but prior to that, he has looked really good," said Cummins. "He has had three 50-run (opening) partnerships, which can be rare over in England."

Australia have not gone into a Test without a specialist spinner since January 2012 when they played India at the WACA with four specialist seamers, which came before Nathan Lyon had truly established himself in the side.

With Lyon now out of this series with a calf injury, Australia are again at a point where their spinner is not an automatic pick.

Murphy, who played four Tests against India earlier this year alongside Lyon, held his own on Ashes debut at Headingley as he dismissed Stokes in the first innings before only being given two overs in the second.

Cummins was at pains to point that dropping the 22-year-old is not be a reflection on how they view him.

"Nathan Lyon is the greatest offspinner we've ever had so it's not quite apples for apples," said the 30-year-old skipper.

Murphy bowled just two overs in the second innings at Headingley // Getty

"We are really excited by Todd, we think he's fantastic. I would have loved to use him a bit more last week, (but) conditions just favoured pace bowling.

"We played a Test in Hobart last year in the Ashes where Nath didn't bowl an over. It's all conditions based.

"We are really excited by Todd, we think he's a gun, we love having him around, he's got a big future. It was more conditions the way I used him, as opposed to how he bowled."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood