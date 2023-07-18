Men's Ashes 2023

Hazlewood, Green return as Australia opt for all-out pace

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirms Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green will play at Old Trafford with Victorians Scott Boland and Todd Murphy making way

Louis Cameron in Manchester

18 July 2023, 10:06 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

