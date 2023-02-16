Triple spin prospect hinges on Green fitness

The prospect of three spinners playing in Delhi appears to hinge on the fitness of Cameron Green, as captain Pat Cummins insisted the tactic rarely used by Australian teams is on the table for the second Test.

After Todd Murphy's remarkable entrance in Nagpur, Matthew Kuhnemann could become the second Aussie spinner to make his debut in as many Tests with the Queenslander in the mix alongside Ashton Agar to form a three-pronged spin attack.

Kuhnemann bowled on a centre-wicket strip adjacent to the second-Test pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, seeking feedback from spin coach Daniel Vettori before heading to the nets to bowl alongside Agar.

Kuhnemann and Murphy chat with Vettori // Getty

But there were lingering questions over the availability of Green and Mitchell Starc, who are both pushing to return from serious finger issues.

Both appeared in discomfort at times while training on Wednesday and neither are likely to be 100 per cent fit if selected.

Neither player trained on match eve.

Speaking about Green, Cummins told reporters: "He’s a big player, it certainly helps the team function well from batting and bowling.

"You have got to be able to perform as well, he’s still coming back from that injury, he’s only had a couple of sessions where he’s catching with a hard ball … We will see how he pulls up."

Green's return to bat in the top six, at the expense of Matthew Renshaw or Peter Handscomb, would give the Aussies an extra seam-bowling option alongside Cummins.

The tourists considered a third spinner in Nagpur but went for paceman Scott Boland instead when Green was not available.

While Starc is a proven wicket-taker in subcontinental conditions, Cummins stopped short of guaranteeing the left-armer’s spot if he is available.

"I think there's a conversation (to be had)," Cummins said about the possibility of a spin trio playing. "We'll work that out by the end of today, I hope.

"(Starc) is one of the world's premier bowlers in these type of conditions (but) the wicket looks like it might turn a little bit.

"I thought last week with two pacemen, that attack functioned quite well. I think whether it's Starcy, another spinner, Scotty, variety in the attack does help."

Australia picked three specialist spinners on tours of Bangladesh in 2005 and 2017, with Nathan Lyon, Stephen O'Keefe and Ashton Agar the most recent example when they combined to help their side defeat Bangladesh in Chittagong.

A debut in Delhi for Kuhnemann, flown over to replace state teammate Mitchell Swepson who has gone back to Queensland for the birth of his first child, would mark quite the rise for the 26-year-old.

Despite making his ODI debut on Australia's tour of Sri Lanka last year when Agar was injured, Kuhnemann has only played two Sheffield Shield games for the Bulls this season with Swepson their first-choice spinner.

The left-armer from the Gold Coast only has 13 first-class games to his name but 35 wickets at 34.80 is a solid record for a spin bowler in Australia.

He also trained with the Test squad in Sri Lanka last year in Galle after impressing in the limited-overs matches.

Agar was picked ahead of him for this tour and played the Sydney Test last month but where he now stands in the pecking order is unclear after Murphy was preferred in Nagpur.

"We're open to both options," said Cummins. "We're really confident both will do a fantastic job out there.

"They both had long sessions the last couple of days and looked awesome. If we wanted a third spinner, we'd be comfortable with either of those two."

"(Kuhenemann) has been really good. He went to Sri Lanka with the group (last year) and played some ODIs … Hopefully he feels pretty comfortable, and he's been great at training."

India have their own injury considerations, with key batter Shreyas Iyer's return to the side guaranteed if he can show he has recovered from a back complaint.

Suryakumar Yadav, the T20 star who debuted in the first Test, would likely make way.

Cheteshwar Pujara will play his 100th Test in Delhi, saying that Australia have gotten the best out of him over the years.

"They have good fighting spirit, no matter what the situation of the game is. They will always challenge you as an opposition," Pujara said on Thursday.

Pujara inspects the Delhi pitch on Wednesday // Getty

"Whenever I walk in to bat I never get freedom, it never gets easier against Australia. I always have to work my way out, I have to work really hard to score those runs.

"They are always vocal on the field – there is a little bit of banter going on. Sometimes that motivates me a bit more because I'm not someone who will try to talk back at them.

"But the best thing you can do as a cricketer is to slow down and let the bat do the talking."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav