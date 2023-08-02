Starc, Cummins to be assessed after Ashes injuries

Australia could be left counting the cost of defeat in the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval, with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc carrying injuries out of the match.

Cummins was sporting strapping on his left wrist for the final days of the Test, after injuring himself in the field on day one.

Starc played through the pain of suspected damage in the acromioclavicular joint in his left shoulder, taking eight wickets just days after he was hurt during the fourth Test in Manchester.

Starc put off scans on his shoulder to take the field at The Oval, with both players to be assessed in the coming days.

Team physios assess Starc’s shoulder on day two at Old Trafford // Getty

Cummins described Starc's contribution in the final Test as an "incredible effort".

"(He) ended up player of the series for our team," Australia's captain said.

"Managing that throughout this game was just a proper effort.

"I landed on my wrist on day one in the field going for a run out. It's pretty sore. We'll get it assessed over the next few days and work out if anything needs to happen.

"There's always different things you are trying to deal with along the way but overall everyone is pretty good."

Cummins sporting a strapped wrist on day five at The Oval // Getty

Australia will next head for a white-ball tour of South Africa, with the squad to be named next week.

It's expected the majority of the side's multi-format players will be rested for the three-match Twenty20 series starting on August 30, before the big names return for the five one-day internationals (ODIs).

Those 50-over matches will serve as a crucial warm-up series ahead of the World Cup in India in October and November, as well as three ODIs against India before the tournament.

Starc's fitness will be crucial, given he has been the leading wicket-taker for the past two World Cups.

Beyond the white-ball teams, the focus will remain on David Warner's spot in the Test side after an Ashes series in which he posted two half-centuries and averaged 28.5.

Warner's 60 in the fourth innings at The Oval has boosted his chances of reaching a planned SCG farewell in the third Test against Pakistan in January.

"There were some times he looked really good, played some really important innings," Cummins said.

"The thing about playing in England, you can get the conditions against you.

"He walked out sometimes under lights and clouds, and a 30 there is worth double.

"The (140-run) partnership he put on yesterday with Uz (Khawaja) was fantastic.

"It was probably the story of the tour. So many moments where he felt like he got on top of the game and (England) got themselves back in."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Match drawn

Fifth Test: England won by 49 runs

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood