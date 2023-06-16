Men's Ashes 2023

Australia brace for gruelling Ashes, opt to name XI at toss

Captain Pat Cummins says Australia have settled on their XI for the first Ashes Test but will wait until the toss to name their side to face England at Edgbaston

Louis Cameron in Birmingham

16 June 2023, 08:54 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo