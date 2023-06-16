Australia brace for gruelling Ashes, opt to name XI at toss

Aussies still 'weighing up options' for Ashes opener

In the moments after Pat Cummins, Andrew McDonald and George Bailey stood next to the Edgbaston pitch to talk over which of their four fit fast bowlers they will pick for the following day's first Ashes Test, Australia's brains trust might well have wondered when next they will have such a conversation.

Not long after, Cummins announced that a decision had been reached following extended conversations in recent days, culminating in Thursday afternoon's mid-pitch pow-wow, but would not be communicated publicly until the toss.

Given the stability of the top-order that helped deliver Australia's maiden World Test Championship title last week, the main discussion point for the selectors and Cummins almost certainly centred on which two pacemen would accompany the team's captain in their XI to face England.

The continued dominance of Scott Boland has upset an apple cart that previously had Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc as the shiniest fruit.

Now, all four quicks are on a more even footing.

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc warm-up ahead of Australia's training session at Edgbaston // Getty

Whoever out of Boland, Hazlewood or Starc is not among the first 11 names on the team sheet Cummins hands over to his counterpart Ben Stokes on Friday morning (UK time, Friday evening Australian time) will have a strong case to feel aggrieved.

Boland has the best Test bowling average in more than 130 years, Hazlewood was behind only Cummins among the leading visiting quicks on the 2019 tour, while Starc is a vastly improved bowler since that series and offers a major point of difference as a left-armer and as arguably the fastest of the quartet.

It is the kind of selection headache teams typically characterise as a 'good problem to have'.

Given no Australian side has won an Ashes series after losing the first Test since 1997, it is understandable they considered every possible variable before coming to a final decision.

"You weigh up everything, you hope," Cummins told a press conference room packed with reporters in Birmingham on Thursday.

"When you've got such quality assets to throw at it, I don't think there is a wrong answer.

"You judge on what you value more. Whether it's data from past series or how someone's injury's tracking, how they've been going lately, the make-up of the attack, and we always use a bit of gut feel."

But while the Aussies will ideally hope they continue to have a full roster of players to pick from, they have continually forewarned that they are expecting their seven-and-a-half week England tour to be gruelling.

It would suggest that more challenging issues are on the horizon.

In 2019, they rotated between five fast bowlers during the 2-2 drawn series as Peter Siddle and James Pattinson complemented the big three of Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc.

While that tour got underway later in the British summer than the upcoming campaign due to that year's ODI World Cup, the 45-day duration between the scheduled first and last days of the series is exactly the same.

And the fact Australia already have a taxing five-day contest under their belts this time around after their WTC Final triumph over India at The Oval last weekend means this tour will undoubtedly be even more physically demanding.

The team has made no secret of their intention for all four of Cummins, Boland, Hazlewood and Starc to play in this series, but also that first reserve Michael Neser and even standby squad member Sean Abbott are strong chances of featuring too.

Cummins on Thursday repeated his wish that he intends to play all six Tests of this UK tour, a feat no Australian fast bowler has achieved since that 1997 comeback mission when Glenn McGrath was player of the last Ashes series to feature six Tests instead of five.

"That's the plan," said Cummins when asked if he hopes to be available for every match of Australia's tour.

"I've done it a few times at home before, we've played five or six Test matches in five or six weeks, so it's nothing new.

"I'll be guided mainly by my body."

Helping the 29-year-old get through the entire series will be that he rarely, if ever, bowls at 100 per cent these days and prefers to operate within himself at around 90-95 per cent of full pace.

"Anything harder, if I really try to run in and bowl fast, maybe my seam isn’t as good, maybe I don't swing the ball as much," he said.

"I'm feeling really good at the moment. I'll take it Test by Test, but there's 25 days of cricket left and in between that I reckon I'll be doing a lot of UberEats at (the hotel) on my bed watching golf."

If Australia needed any warning over the perils of casting their gaze too far into the future, Stokes offered one when reflecting on his early declaration of how England hope to manage their own bowling resources for their home series.

Stokes testing out his knee at England training // Getty

In February, he expressed his wish to have eight fit fast bowlers available at any given time to come into contention to face Australia.

Of the likely first-choice eight Stokes would have hoped to have at his disposal this week, Jofra Archer (for the whole series) and Olly Stone (for at least the first two Tests) are out with injury, as is lead spinner Jack Leach.

"Obviously I made a statement quite a long time ago now about wanting to have eight fast bowlers fit and available to select from and unfortunately we weren't able to have a few of those bowlers to be able to select from," said Stokes.

"So from that comment I learned not to think too far ahead."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood