New Zealand v Australia T20Is - Women's

Speedsters in the spotlight for NZ tour

Australia's exciting emerging quicks are giving the national selectors plenty to ponder

Laura Jolly

21 February 2021, 11:07 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo