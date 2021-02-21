Speedsters in the spotlight for NZ tour

Australia's up-and-coming fast bowlers are in the spotlight, with national selectors set to hand call-ups to fresh talent for next month's limited-overs tour of New Zealand.

Uncapped South Australia teenager Darcie Brown is among those who have thrust up a hand for selection, while left-arm quick Lauren Cheatle's sharp return from injury will not have gone unnoticed.

Speedster Tayla Vlaeminck is also set for a return to national colours after returning from a serious foot injury.

The National Selection Panel is due to meet this week to determine a squad of up to 18 players to travel across the Tasman next month, via two weeks of hotel quarantine, to play three T20Is and three ODIs.

Speaking to cricket.com.au earlier this month, CA high performance manager and head selector Shawn Flegler offered a few hints into the sorts of players the NSP might be looking at.

"We have a core of players (who remain consistent) and in that Cricket Australia contracted list, the majority of those will put their hand up (for selection)," Flegler told cricket.com.au.

"But I'd imagine there'd be a couple of spots up for grabs.

"Our batting has been pretty settled for a little while and it's a tough top six to crack.

"You're always looking at different (options) for fast bowlers, you've always got to have a bigger list just because of the nature of that skill, so you want to have a few extra on the pine just in case.

"You're just trying to balance the right time to bring in the players who you want to give opportunities to."

In addition to considering performances in this summer's Rebel WBBL, selectors have also been carefully watching the early stages of the 50-over domestic season, which belatedly began on January 30 following multiple delays due to border closures.

Fast bowler Brown, who at 17 years of age already clocks speeds around 125 kph, has made a major impression.

Vlaeminck's successful return to the domestic 50-over competition has her in line to return to the Australia squad, while NSW and Sixers quick Cheatle bowled superbly against Victoria earlier this month, after recovering from shoulder surgery.

Fellow NSW pacers Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington and Sammy-Jo Johnson have also impressed, as has Tasmania's Belinda Vakarewa – a member of Australia's most recent limited-overs squad – and Western Australia's Taneale Peschel.

"The way Darcie has bowled has been really impressive," Flegler noted.

"Darcie has a particular skill set (with her speed) and we've got a couple more coming through like that.

"Stella is still developing but she's tall and gets good bounce which is good to see.

"(Recent Australia debutante) Annabel Sutherland is still very young as well, so there's a good group of fast bowlers coming through."

The tour is a chance for players to test themselves in the local conditions ahead of next year's ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

However, this summer's multi-format Ashes and the addition of women's T20Is to the 2022 Commonwealth Games will also factor into selections.

"You're not just looking at this tour but what it means for 12 months' time (at the World Cup)," Flegler said.

"We've got a big summer with an India home series, the Ashes at home and then the World Cup and Commonwealth Games, so there's 12 to 18 months of planning going on.

"The next T20 World Cup is February 2023, which is two years away and that will come around quickly … we've always got to be thinking who will be in teams by then, who is possibly retiring or just the natural evolution as well as well, trying to keep the side energised and providing opportunities for younger players coming up.

"So we've got some big decisions coming up."