One change for Aussies as second ODI resumes

The second one-day international between West Indies and Australia has begun 48 hours after Alex Carey won the toss and elected to bat first at Kensington Oval, but Josh Hazlewood will not play.

The match that was originally meant to take place on Thursday local time was postponed only minutes before the commencement of play due to a member of the West Indies support staff testing positive for COVID-19.

QUICK SINGLE COVID hits Windies camp, ODI called off at last minute

But with medical staff subsequently confirming it was a historical case and the person had not been infectious, the second ODI was given the green light to 'resume' on Saturday afternoon (early Sunday morning Australian time).

Match referee Sir Richie Richardson confirmed the West Indies agreed to allow Australia make one change to the XI they named on Thursday, with Wes Agar coming in for Hazlewood.

Emotional scenes during triple cap presentation

The Windies have picked the same team they announced on Thursday, with Shai Hope returning from an ankle injury at the expense of Shimon Hetmyer.

Riley Meredith will play his first ODI after getting his cap presented to him by Aaron Finch on Thursday, becoming the fourth Australian to make their debut in the past two games.

Hazlewood is managing a calf niggle and given the Aussies have spent close to two full days in isolation in their hotel rooms, with no advance notice and no ability to rehabilitate the issue, it's been decided he will sit out this match.

Riley Meredith is all smiles after receiving his cap on Thursday (Friday AEST) // cricket.com.au

Cricket West Indies and Cricket Australia have agreed to play the third ODI, which was supposed to be played today, on Monday (local time) instead.

Australia then depart for Dhaka on Wednesday, where they will play a five-match T20 series against Bangladesh before returning home next month.

QUICK SINGLE Details for Australia's tour of Bangladesh revealed

West Indies are supposed to be playing Pakistan in a T20 International on Tuesday morning in Barbados but are expected to engage in discussions to have the match rescheduled.

Australia's decision to take a cautious approach with their star quick Hazlewood has opened the door for the return of Agar, who debuted alongside Josh Philippe and Ben McDermott in Tuesday's series opener.

It leaves Australia's pace attack inexperienced after Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc effectively decided the first ODI inside the opening eight overs of the Windies' run chase.

Injured Australia captain Aaron Finch leaves Kensington Oval on Thursday // Getty

Hazlewood took 3-11 off six overs in the 133-run win, while Starc collected his eighth ODI career five-wicket haul (5-48 off eight) following a devastating new-ball blitz that reduced the hosts to 6-27.

Alex Carey, who continues to stand in as captain for Finch as he manages a knee complaint, top scored with 67 to help Australia to 9-252 from 49 overs in the rain-affected game.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (vc for ODIs), Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (vc for T20Is), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope (vc), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

T20 series: West Indies won 4-1 (all matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia)

First T20: West Indies won by 18 runs

Second T20: West Indies won by 56 runs

Third T20: West Indies won by six wickets

Fourth T20: Australia won by four runs

Fifth T20: West Indies won by 16 runs

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI: Australia won by 133 runs

Second ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 27, 4.30am AEST (July 26, 2.30pm local)