West Indies v Australia ODIs - Men's

One change for Aussies as second ODI resumes

The coin toss stands but the West Indies have allowed Australia to make a change to their selected XI for the second ODI

Louis Cameron in Barbados

25 July 2021, 04:15 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

