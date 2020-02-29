South Africa v Australia ODI - Men's

Australians train in bushfire smoke ahead of first ODI

Sold-out first ODI against South Africa expected to go ahead despite fire in mountain range near Paarl intensifying on Friday

Martin Smith in Paarl

29 February 2020, 09:44 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo