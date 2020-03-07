Selection dilemma for Aussies as they seek ideal formula

Finally here! Aussies geared up for landmark final

Australia’s national selectors have been confronted with the toughest call they will likely ever make ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup final at the MCG.

Finalising the XI means finding the perfect formula to defeat Harmanpreet Kaur’s team, which has beaten Australia in two of their four meetings across the last five weeks.

It will also mean shattering the dreams of three players desperate to be part of the biggest women’s match in this country’s history.

The Australian squad trained at the MCG on Saturday, while coach Matthew Mott and head selector Shawn Flegler spent an extended period deep in discussion as they inspected the pitch.

"We’re thinking about a few different options," Australia captain Meg Lanning told reporters on Saturday.

"We’ve got 14 players to pick from. We’ll have a look at the wicket and see what that throws at us, but all options are on the table at the moment."

Up to two changes could be made to the side Australia fielded against South Africa in the semi-final, given the different challenge posed by India – particularly by their left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana and her aggressive partner at the top of the order, Shafali Verma, while allrounder Deepti Sharma, another left-handed bat, frustrated Australia in the opening match of the tournament with a gritty unbeaten 49.

Australia’s last two opponents South Africa and New Zealand only fielded right-handed batters.

The absence of Australia’s two fastest bowlers Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck will also prompt a tactical re-think.

The defending champions unleashed the pair on India’s top-order with success during the tri-series and Perry was responsible for dismissing Verma at Sydney Showgrounds in the tournament opener.

Sitting on the sidelines for the semi-final at the SCG were Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano and Erin Burns.

Pace bowling allrounder Sutherland presents the fastest option left in Australia’s 14-player group and she could return after sitting out the last two matches, while off-spinner Strano – who boasts an excellent record against Verma in particular – was deployed against India in game one, albeit without success.

Burns has not played since undergoing knee surgery last month and seems unlikely to force her way into the side.

Also factoring into decisions will be the MCG surface, which is likely to be far different to the low and slow surface India’s spinners thrived on at Showground Stadium when they upset Australia by 17 runs.

"We have different personnel but also we need to play better than what we did (last time)," Lanning said.

"I’ll be expecting that tomorrow. We’ve got some good plans in place and I think it’s just about executing now."

But omitting any members of the incumbent XI will be a tough call given their success against the White Ferns and Proteas.

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham and allrounder Nicola Carey did not play against India first time around, but both have had key roles in getting Australia through to the final.

Left-arm spinner and handy bat Sophie Molineux also sat out that game, due to injury, but returned for the semi-final against the Proteas.

Whatever way the selectors go, Lanning is backing her team to get the job done in front of what is expected to be a record crowd at the MCG.

"We haven’t played our best game of cricket yet and that’s still out there somewhere and hopefully it happens tomorrow," she said.

"We’ve shown that we’re able to cope and be really calm under pressure and that’s what is going to be needed tomorrow.

"Often in finals, you don’t need to go above and beyond what you’ve already presented.

"It’s all about producing that again and making sure you do the basics really well.

"That’s what we’ll be focusing on. We’ll be going out there to play our style of cricket and just getting the basics done really well.

"Especially early in the game where there are a lot of nerves flying around. That’s going to be the most important thing.

"I think the team that settles the quickest will give themselves a really good chance in this game."

T20 Women's World Cup Final

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

Key timings - March 8

11:00am - 6:00pm: Fanzone in Yarra Park

3:30pm: Gates open at the MCG

5:00pm: Fans encouraged to ARRIVE EARLY

5:30pm: Katy Perry pre-match performance

6:00pm: Match starts

Post-match: Trophy presentation and Katy Perry concert

Broadcast: Fans in Australia can watch live on Foxtel, Kayo Sports and 9Gem