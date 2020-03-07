ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Selection dilemma for Aussies as they seek ideal formula

Australia's decision makers face some seriously difficult calls as they try to find the right balance to take on India in the T20 World Cup decider

Laura Jolly in Melbourne

7 March 2020, 08:41 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo