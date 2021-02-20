ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022

Australia v Australia A on the cards this winter

Australia hoping to bring 30 of the country's best players into camp this winter ahead of the Ashes and women's World Cup in the 2021-22 summer

Laura Jolly

20 February 2021, 10:09 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo