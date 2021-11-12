Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Siddle’s ringing endorsement for Boland’s Ashes push

The retired 67-Test great says Victorian quick Scott Boland is ready for his chance at the next level after an impressive start to the domestic season

Jack Paynter

12 November 2021, 04:54 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo