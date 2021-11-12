Siddle’s ringing endorsement for Boland’s Ashes push

If wickets alone weren't enough then perhaps a ringing endorsement from former teammate and retired Test great Peter Siddle may be enough for Scott Boland to grab the eye of national selectors.

The Victorian quick is on the verge of breaking into Australia’s extended Ashes squad after a stellar start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield season.

Boland had previously often operated in the shadows of a bowling attack featuring Siddle, James Pattinson and Chris Tremain, but has flourished in his role as Victoria’s pace spearhead since Siddle departed to Tasmania and Tremain to NSW.

In two games this season, the 32-year-old workhorse has taken 15 wickets at an average of just over 10 in Victoria’s back-to-back victories against the Blues.

A standout performance of 5-56 on Monday to bowl Victoria to victory in the last session of the final day solidified calls for Boland to be included in Australia’s intra-squad trial game ahead of the first Vodafone Ashes Test at the Gabba next month.

That squad could be announced as early as Sunday after the conclusion of the latest round of Shield games in Brisbane and Hobart.

Siddle, whose Test career spanned 11 years and yielded 221 wickets before he retired from national duties in 2019, said his former teammate would “definitely” be in with a shot.

“I think he’s ready, he’s looking better than ever so if he gets his chance, he’s definitely up there ready to go,” the Tigers seamer said after play at Blundstone Arena on Thursday.

“He’s shown over the years, he’s probably been a bit of a support role to myself, Patto (Pattinson), and even when Tremain was there, (Boland) always had to bowl the hard overs as the third bowler in a lot of our line ups at Victoria.

“With a few people moving on and Patto not playing much over the last couple of years for Victoria, he’s had to stand up and be the leader and I think he’s grown, he’s bowling superbly, and he’s put in great performance the first two games but was solid last year as well.”

Boland’s chances of a call up to the Ashes squad may be bolstered by a hamstring injury to Michael Neser.

The Queensland quick limped off the Gabba midway through his ninth over on Wednesday, during day one of the Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia.

Queensland Cricket physio Martin Love later confirmed Neser suffered a low-grade hamstring strain in his right leg, but they were hopeful he would be available for selection for the opening Ashes Test.

The extended Australian squad will assemble in Brisbane ahead of a three-day intra-squad showdown from December 1-3 before the first Test gets underway at the Gabba on December 8.

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Tour Matches

Nov 23-25: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Nov 30 – Dec 3: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Dec 1-3: Australian intra-squad match, Brisbane

Dec 9-12: Australia A v England Lions, Brisbane

Tests

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium