India v Australia Tests - Men

Aussies don black armbands to honour Cummins' mother

Australia players learned of the passing of Pat Cummins mother shortly before play on day two of the fourth Test

Louis Cameron at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10 March 2023, 02:55 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

