Aussies don black armbands to honour Cummins' mother

Australia's men's team players will wear black armbands on day two of the fourth Test against India after captain Pat Cummins' mother died overnight.

Coach Andrew McDonald convened players before play on Friday morning in Ahmedabad to inform them that Maria Cummins had passed away due to breast cancer (main pic).

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight," read a Cricket Australia statement.

Khawaja and Green with armbands on for day two // Getty

"On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends.

"The Australian men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect."

Pat Cummins led the side during the first two Tests against India before flying home to Sydney to care for his mother while she was in palliative care.

Steve Smith has captained in his absence and the team has commended Cummins for his leadership in the first two Tests.

"To be able to put that to one side while he's out captaining his country and trying to win Test matches is a pretty incredible effort," Peter Handscomb said last month.

"I think that speaks volumes about his character and why he's been such an incredible captain for us."

Pat Cummins with his mother and sisters in Cardiff in 2015 // Instagram

Mitchell Starc, who played through the 2020-21 Test series against India at the urging of his father Paul when he had cancer, has also lauded his skipper.

"He's exactly where he needs to be now to give his love and support to his family around him," said Starc, whose father died a few weeks after the end of the India series.

"I can only imagine that it would have been incredibly hard being over here with obviously a lot of noise back home."

Australia will resume day two on 4-255 with Usman Khawaja (104no) and Cameron Green (49no) looking to increase their first-innings advantage.