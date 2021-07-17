West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Australia make four changes for final T20 against Windies

Josh Philippe gets his chance to open with Mitchell Swepson brought in as Australia test out their options ahead of the T20 World Cup

Louis Cameron at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

17 July 2021, 09:26 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo