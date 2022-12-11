Rash of run outs change face of Test

Adelaide Oval has witnessed more memorable run outs than the three to so far have featured in the Australia-West Indies Test, with Simon Katich's calamitous diamond duck in the opening over of the 2010-11 Ashes encounter surely topping that list.

It has also hosted more than three in a single Test, with the benchmark at the venue being five in several matches including when the same two combatants met in 1989.

That was also the Test in which Dean Jones was run out for 216, the highest score an Australia batter has posted before being caught short of his ground in matches played at home, with Travis Head's 175 yesterday coming in as next-biggest.

And it's even debatable that Head's stony glare towards batting partner Cameron Green when he became the 71st batter to meet that most distasteful of fates at Adelaide was the most disdainful of recent times.

That honour likely still belongs to India captain Virat Kohli, who is renowned for the intensity of his gaze but increased the iciness factor exponentially after his vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane fried him when his then-skipper was on course for a century in 2020.

But it's the combination of characters and circumstances that makes the rash of run outs across the two first innings of the current Test worthy of note, and potentially pivotal to the game's outcome.

The die was cast when Head was found agonisingly short of his crease early in yesterday's final session, with a maiden Test double century – and potentially many more – clearly in his sights.

He had scampered through for one after Green tucked West Indies slow bowler Roston Chase towards fine leg, and responded to his partner starting out for a second as fielder Devon Thomas pursued the ball and then slid alongside it in preparation to throw.

Green might potentially have lost sight of the pink ball behind Thomas's body and, by the time he realised it was in the West Indian's right hand and aborted thoughts of a second run, Head was fully committed and unable to make good his ground before the stumps were broken.

The local hero suspected his fate before it was confirmed by the third umpire, and responded by offering some pithy advice to his younger teammate and all-but ignoring the prolonged applause from his hometown fans having posted his highest Test score.

"I'll enjoy it at some point, but obviously I felt like there was a few out there," Head said at the close of day two, clearly of the belief he was unlikely to fall to the West Indies' steady but scarcely scary bowlers.

"You don't get many opportunities to feel the way I did and … with the situation of the game, to really make the most of it and dip my bread.

"It was a disappointing way of ending, but it has to end at some point."

Head also confirmed he did not speak with Green throughout the ensuing hour the pair shared the dressing room following Green's dismissal (shortly after Head's run out), nor during the break between innings before the Australians began their bowling stint.

"It's a ten-minute changeover, so we were out in the field pretty quickly (and) I didn’t see him in the middle of that," Head said.

"I just walked past him and gave him a tap on the shoulder and just said 'we'll move on, just get on with it'.

"He's probably a little bit flat, everyone could probably sense that, but these things happen."

And happen again they did, within minutes of the West Indies resuming their first innings at 4-102 today.

The reason the visitors had avoided complete capitulation against the new pink ball on Saturday evening was opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who took the attack to his tormentors especially when they pitched short and invited him to hook and pull.

Which the slightly built opener did with gleeful vigour.

When play resumed today, with Chanderpaul within a boundary of his second Test half-century from three innings, Australia again dangled the bait with two fielders in the deep behind square, a deep third and a 'back-stop' positioned almost to the boundary behind keeper Alex Carey.

Yet it was the run out rather than the ruse that saw him dismissed without addition to his overnight score.

With so many fielders scattered around the perimeter, Chanderpaul saw an obvious single if he dropped the ball into the off-side and took off, which is what he did against Mitchell Starc's fourth ball of the day.

Unfortunately his batting partner Anderson Phillip – also playing in his second Test, and deployed as night watch the previous evening – was not only on a different page but seemingly in an alternate reality as Chanderpaul got going only to realise it was an unrequited run.

So far down the pitch was the 26-year-old, Starc not only had time to get ball in hand but was able to transfer it from right to left, take aim at the wicket and throw it down before Chanderpaul could scramble back to safety.

"There should be a single there every time," former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said in commentary for Channel Seven.

"The guy at the other end, Anderson Phillip, is a night watchman (and) he backed up a little bit but stopped on release and Mitchell Starc was able to get the angle across, in front of the non-striker.

"It was a great piece of fielding … but I'm sure if that was a batsman at the other end there would have been a single there every day of the week."

Phillip was clearly not about to repeat Green's mistake by surrendering his own wicket immediately after being culpable in the removal of a set batter, and duly compiled his highest first-class score (previously 36no) which allowed him to avoid the West Indies dressing room for a further hour.

However, within touching distance of a deserved and unprecedented first-class half-century, Phillip's knock ended in the way it seemed pre-ordained to finish – through self-inflicted run out.

Having chipped a check-drive that landed perilously short of Usman Khawaja at extra cover, Phillip saw the ball bobble towards mid-on at which point he ignored the game's pre-eminent cliché and ran on a misfield.

That's when Marnus Labuschagne swooped and fired his throw towards the unguarded striker's end stumps, with Phillip having completed more than half a run and Carey scrambling to back-up as the return flew wide of the wicket.

But so stranded was Phillip, the Australia keeper had time to gather the throw and coolly complete a gentle underarm into the stumps with Phillip a metre shy of his ground and seven runs short of his 50.

"Nobody ever wants to get a run out, especially two in one innings," West Indies keeper Joshua da Silva lamented at day's end.

"That definitely hampered our innings.

"It always hurts you when you get a run out."

Adding insult to that hurt was the speed at which Australia's top-order then rattled along in their second innings, scoring at more than five an over in the first hour and then further increasing the tempo as a declaration neared, with their running between wickets a feature.

As Australia's overall lead surged towards 500, Head and Green were reunited in the middle and the former greeted the latter with an obligatory fist bump to show no disquiet lingered from yesterday's mishap.

It led former Australia coach Justin Langer to note that - with the West Indies to return to Australia for two Tests next summer - if they've gleaned little else from this sojourn, they have seen best-practice examples of how that element of the game can be conducted.

"If West Indies when they leave here, if they have learned nothing else from the whole series it … is this running between the wickets," Langer said in commentary for Channel Seven.

"The running between the wickets (for Australia) … David Warner usually leads it, but between Steve Smith and Labuschagne … it is brilliant to watch."

