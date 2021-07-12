Aussies eye tactic switch to turn tide against Windies

'Judge us over the five games': McDonald eyes improvements

Australia are considering fighting fire with fire in a bid to curtail the influence of Andre Russell after the power-hitter exploited an Atlantic breeze in the opening two T20s that the visitors admit has taken them by surprise.

Russell has so far blasted 75 runs from only 36 deliveries faced in the Windies' two victories and the electrifying allrounder looms as the Aussies' biggest threat when the series resumes Tuesday morning (9.30am AEST, Fox Cricket and Kayo).

As the visitors try to bed down a new-look middle-order and different team structure, they are also considering an injection of pace into their bowling attack after finding conditions at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground more favourable to seamers than anticipated.

Windies' maximum impact too much for Aussies in game two

A considerable easterly crosswind blowing in from the Atlantic Ocean has also been a factor in Russell being able to launch seven sixes (roughly one every five balls), only two fewer than the entire Aussie team combined has managed from 212 deliveries (one every four overs).

Speedster Riley Meredith made an impressive international debut in New Zealand earlier this year, while Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye are also options to help out incumbent quicks Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc.

"There's definitely some things to consider at the selection table," assistant coach Andrew McDonald said. "Whether you want to expose a couple of fast bowlers to see what that looks like in among Starc and Hazelwood.

"You'd like to think some guys will get some opportunities at different times, and not be out of the team due to form.

"There's no doubt there's some consideration. We're playing a different balance of team … so that's been a shift."

Dre-Russ launches two out of the ground in blazing fifty

Australia's poor start to the series comes with an undermanned but not inexperienced side – they are missing eight players who are either strong contenders or certainties to make the T20 World Cup squad later this year.

Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc, considered among the best at their respective crafts in T20 cricket, have both been short of form, while Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar are all seasoned international cricketers.

The Aussies will be well aware they are in a much better situation than England, who beat Pakistan twice last week despite every member of their original 16-man squad missing due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Australia lose 6-19 as Windies storm home in first T20

Consider too that Australia's opponents have also been far from settled.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has been absent with a hamstring injury, Evin Lewis missed game two through illness, Obed McCoy was rested after being player of the match in game one, while Fidel Edwards suffered a triceps injury 11 balls into game two.

In terms of stopping Russell, Australia have at times tried bowling wide of off stump and McDonald is confident they do not need an overhaul of their existing plans.

"The wider option to take him away from that short side (of the ground) is clearly there," he said.

"Do we need some more ball speed to go with Mitch and Josh to give us some more impact through the middle to potentially shrink the game in terms of runs?

"Our plans have been there, and they will work. If you miss to this group of batters you're going to get punished and that's what we've seen.

"They're a strong a hitting team and we were under no illusions of that coming in and it was our reality again yesterday."

Cricketers in bubbles drinking coffee: St Lucia

The Windies have also adapted better than their opponents so far.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr is the series' leading wicket taker despite coming in after a year-long absence from international cricket, while Dwayne Bravo slammed 47no from 34 balls from No.5, the highest he has batted in an international T20 in more than five years.

That crucial knock came despite Bravo making the stunning admission he was in fact "trying to get out at the back end to allow Russell and these guys to finish off" as the Windies piled on the runs in the second match.

Australia would love to have that luxury, having been bowled out in consecutive T20s for the first time in a decade.

From a bowling point of view, McDonald believes his side are more or less "one-all" given the first T20I defeat came down to a horror late collapse after they had restricted the Windies to 6-145.

Agar brothers feel the love on first overseas tour

"There were a lot of positives within that (first game)," he said.

"We saw Wade (who scored 33 off 14) functioning well at the top, we've seen Mitch Marsh (consecutive half-centuries) batting at three in a slightly different role than what he's used to.

"While it was disappointing we weren't able to get that chase done, we learnt a lot from that. And game two, we were just out played … they just outdid us."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 series (all matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia)

First T20: West Indies won by 18 runs

Second T20: West Indies won by 56 runs

Third T20: July 13, 9.30am AEST (July 12, 7.30pm local)

Fourth T20: July 15, 9.30am AEST (July 14, 7.30pm local)

Fifth T20: July 17, 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.