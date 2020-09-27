CommBank T20Is v New Zealand

Mental edge key to Australia's T20 winning streak

The T20 world champions haven't lost a series in the international game's shortest format since 2017

Laura Jolly

27 September 2020, 07:16 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

