Aussies on smoke watch as Gardner resumes training

Player health will be paramount in the CommBank T20I Tri-Series in Canberra beginning Friday, with smoke haze and deteriorating air quality in the nation's capital being carefully monitored.

Australia coach Matthew Mott admitted on Thursday he was concerned about the conditions in Canberra, where smoke from nearby bushfires could interrupt the T20I series also featuring England and India, with three matches to be played at Manuka Oval from Friday to Sunday.

QUICK SINGLE Borrowed time: The tragedies and triumphs of Julia Price

The series, which will serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, begins on Friday with England and India to play at Manuka Oval at 2pm AEDT, before Australia meet England on Saturday and India on Sunday.

Oppressive heat is also forecast for the weekend, with temperatures tipped to hit 42C on Friday and Saturday, while Canberra has been shrouded in smoke due to a blaze burning out of control south of the capital.

The blanket of smoke was particularly thick on mid-Wednesday afternoon when flecks of ash fell from the sky, during what was a scheduled day off for the Australian team.

On Thursday morning, a lesser haze hung over the city when the 15-player Australian squad trained outdoors at Manuka Oval.

The Australian team staff, led by doctor Philippa Inge, were taking no risks with player health, monitoring the Air Quality Index – which was deemed acceptable to hold the session outdoors – throughout the morning.

But training was modified, with players not put through the rigorous fitness work they would usually undertake in such a session, while allrounder Jess Jonassen, who is recovering from a cold, remained at the team hotel.

The ACT Health website recorded an AQI of 167 midway through Thursday morning, a level well below the 1300 was that recorded during the abandoned KFC BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers in December, and also well below the average reading of 300 that is the International Cricket Council's guideline for matches.

Lanning, Perry star as Aussies start on strong note

At Phillip Oval, 8km south-west of Manuka, the England squad elected to train indoors with the AQI higher at that location.

No risks will be taken with the health of players for this weekend's matches, and play will be delayed or suspended should smoke significantly affect air quality or visibility.

The International Cricket Council match referee will determine if play is to be suspended at any point – either due to visibility concerns, or air quality – under the advice of Dr Inge.

"I'd say we are (concerned), but we'll use common sense," Mott told cricket.com.au on Thursday.

"Everyone is absolutely frothing to play, to be playing such good quality opposition so close to a World Cup, it's an opportunity we don't want to miss.

"(But) we'll listen to the experts, the doc is very strong on it, so we're making sure everyone is right and fit and healthy and we won't train (or play) if it's dangerous."

The second round of tri-series matches will be played at Melbourne's Junction Oval on February 7-9, before the final on February 12.

In good news for Australia, allrounder Ashleigh Gardner bowled in the nets on Thursday morning after suffering concussion in a training mishap in Sydney on Sunday.

And in great news for Australia, Ashleigh Gardner is bowling in the nets after suffering concussion on Sunday pic.twitter.com/q8S1hX993w January 29, 2020

Gardner was struck on the back of the neck while bowling – having turned her back on batter Alyssa Healy – and did not take part in Monday's warm-up game against a CA XI.

The 22-year-old, who has a history of concussion issues, must pass a stringent set of tests to be passed fit for Saturday's game and will be assessed again during Australia's next training session on Friday morning.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval

Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network