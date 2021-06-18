Australia v India Test - Women's

Fresh pitches to be used for Aussie Test double

CA have confirmed fresh pitches will be used for the women's Tests against England and India this summer, after criticism of England's ongoing clash with India being played on a worn wicket

AAP

18 June 2021, 10:32 AM AEST

