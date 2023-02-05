Aussies enjoy low-key start to bid for T20 three-peat

'We look forward to it': Lanning on being the hunted

Australia’s bid for a third consecutive T20 World Cup title has started with a low-key vibe that stands in stark contrast to the hype of their campaign on home soil in 2020.

The tournament favourites spent their first two days in South Africa quietly settling into life in Stellenbosch, the picturesque world-renowned wine region just outside Cape Town that is serving as their home base for the first 11 days of their campaign.

Two rest days provided the ideal chance to recover from jetlag and the 28-hour flight before the Aussies blew out the cobwebs during Saturday’s first training session in Stellenbosch.

Alyssa Healy receives throw-down in the Stellenbosch nets // cricket.com.au

A trip up Table Mountain to take in the stunning views of Cape Town was the perfect introduction on Friday – for most, it was a quick five-minute journey to the summit in a cable car, while Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Heather Graham opted to tackle the arduous 700m ascent on foot.

The peaceful atmosphere of university town Stellenbosch, surrounded by vineyards and mountain ranges, is a world away from Australia’s 2020 tournament, where the usual pressure and spotlight of a home World Cup was exacerbated by the push for a record-breaking crowd at the MCG for the final.

"It’s great to be here, we’ve been looking forward to this tournament for a while," Lanning said as she fronted media in Cape Town on Saturday.

"We’ve spent a couple of days getting used to the new climate – it’s pretty hot here – and there’s some amazing things to see and experience.

"We’re pumped to be here, World Cups are always massive to be a part of and we’re looking forward to taking on everyone else in our pool and hopefully, playing well."

Saturday’s first training session in Maties Oval was the majority of the squad’s first taste of South African conditions; only Kim Garth (in her past life as an Ireland player), Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland (on an Under-19s tour) have played in the country previously.

Recently crowned Belinda Clark Award winner Beth Mooney trains in Stellenbosch // cricket.com.au

Alyssa Healy made a welcome return from the calf injury she suffered during Australia’s tour of India in mid-December, testing the muscle with some sharp running in the nets, and batting alongside opening partner Beth Mooney before the pair assisted one another with wicketkeeping drills.

The Aussie squad will get their first look at Newlands Cricket Ground on Sunday, before they meet fellow title contenders India in a warm-up match at the iconic ground on Monday.

Australia, who lost just one T20I in 2022 – in a super over to India – go into the tournament as unsurprising favourites, although Lanning insisted all teams would start on level pegging.

"We always look forward to it, we try to embrace the challenge that a World Cup ... everyone comes in on an equal playing field, we don't start ahead of everybody else," she said.

"That's the way we treat World Cups, we've got to come in and play really good cricket and make sure that we're at our best throughout the whole tournament.

"T20 World Cups in particular are really hard to win, they're tightly run and you can't really slip up too much.

"We come in just as hungry for success as everybody else here and we're excited about the challenge."

Ellyse Perry trains on Saturday // cricket.com.au

England skipper Heather Knight likewise said her side were not focused on the Australians, instead setting their sights on ensuring they advance from a tough group that also includes India, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland.

"Our job as a team is to play the group games in front of us and to try to get out of the group stages," Knight said.

"Everyone starts on the same page, we’re pretty clear as a team how we want to go about things and in a T20 World Cup, you don’t have much chance to slip up and our sole focus is on that."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group B: England, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 7pm local (4am Feb 12 AEDT)

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)