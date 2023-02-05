ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Aussies enjoy low-key start to bid for T20 three-peat

Australia have settled into their base in Stellenbosch, South Africa as they commence their bid for a third straight T20 World Cup crown

Laura Jolly in Stellenbosch

5 February 2023, 07:30 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo