Aussie women top survey as fans' favourite team

New research has underlined Australia's love affair with cricket as the sport dominated a survey of teams with which fans enjoy the strong emotional connections to.

The national men's and women's teams were ranked three times in the top seven spots of a list of sides fans.

The T20 World Cup winning Australia women's team claimed the top ranking in a survey measuring fans' connection to national teams.

Respondents were polled in March and April of this year, soon after Meg Lanning's side lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down world sport.

Champions, again! Aussies create history on home soil

The survey, conducted by True North Research, saw the men's T20 side ranked fifth, the highest of any male team, while the men's Test squad were ranked seventh.

Additionally, the Hobart Hurricanes were found to have the strongest connection of any league team in the country.

The 'Matildas', Australia's women's soccer team, the Australian Women Rugby 7s side the 'Diamonds', Australia's netball team followed Lanning's Aussies in the top five spots to highlight the growth of the women's game.

Georgie Maynard, Director of True North, says: "As national sporting bodies wrestle with big issues: moving World Cups, finding international teams to play, and how to squeeze in international matches after delayed league seasons, it will bring them comfort to know that Australians have not abandoned their national teams."

"Women athletes are particularly aware of the perilous situation that the pandemic has caused for their sport. They have been active during isolation, recognising they had their own role to play in ensuring the future of their sport, be it through salary cuts, keeping fan engagement levels up and working with the sponsors of their sports."

'Emotional Connection' was described as "a combination of pride, trust, enjoyment, respect and bond" by the researchers.