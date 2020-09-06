CommBank T20Is v New Zealand

First Aussies arrive in Brisbane ahead of NZ series

Australia captain Meg Lanning among those embarking on two weeks in hotel quarantine in Brisbane

Laura Jolly

6 September 2020, 08:42 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo