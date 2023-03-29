Women's Ashes - Test

Teen prodigy Litchfield selected for first Ashes tour

Phoebe Litchfield is the sole addition to the Australian squad for the Ashes series, while a young Australia A group has also been selected to tour the UK

Laura Jolly

29 March 2023, 10:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

