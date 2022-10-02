Greatest ever: Aussies hit record lead in rankings

The all-conquering Australia women's team has hit a new high in the latest ICC ODI rankings with their level of domination never before seen at international level.

Australia have a perfect record in one-dayers in 2022, winning all 12 of their matches including lifting the World Cup in April.

Their team rating has risen three points to 170, a whopping 51 points ahead of the second-ranked South Africa.

Aussies seal World Cup glory after Healy’s stunning 170

The 51-point buffer is the biggest lead any international men's or women's side has ever had in any form of the game, according to the ICC.

Although Australia haven't played recently, this latest boost comes as a result of an annual update to the rankings.

The new rankings reflect all series completed since October 2019, expunging results from the 2018-19 season, with those completed prior to October 2021 now weighted at 50 per cent and subsequent series weighted at 100 per cent.

Since the ranking period began Australia have won 23 of their 24 matches, with the sole loss coming in a thrilling two-wicket defeat to India in Mackay in September 2021.

Rachael Haynes (1208 runs), Alyssa Healy (1190 runs) and Meg Lanning (908 runs) were the most prolific with the bat in those 24 matches while Jess Jonassen (36 wickets) and Megan Schutt (27 wickets) did most of the damage with the ball.

Australia's next ODI fixture isn't until January, when they host the eighth-ranked Pakistan in three matches in Brisbane (two matches) and Sydney.

Meanwhile, it's a similar story in T20 Internationals with the Aussies' lead in top spot also growing.

Across the last 12 months, Australia are undefeated in 14 matches in the shorter format (10 wins, four no result) with victories over India, England, Pakistan, Ireland and the team claiming Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in August.