Greatest ever: Aussies hit record lead in rankings

Australia has hit unparalleled heights at the top of the ICC ODI rankings after the latest annual update

Josh Schonafinger

2 October 2022, 11:04 AM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo