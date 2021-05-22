Australia v India Test - Women's

With Tests to resume, is it time for a new trophy?

Australia and India are set to resume their Test rivalry next summer and a new trophy could be one way to mark the return

Andrew Ramsey

22 May 2021, 02:40 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo