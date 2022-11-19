India v Australia T20Is - Women

Reigning champions to begin World Cup prep with India tour

Australia will play five T20 Internationals against India in December, their first of two series ahead of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next February

Laura Jolly

19 November 2022, 08:13 AM AEST

