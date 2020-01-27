ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Practice game to lessen home ground disadvantage

Australia to play their first-ever match at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium tonight ahead of their World Cup opener at the same venue

Laura Jolly in Sydney

27 January 2020, 10:20 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo