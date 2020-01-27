Practice game to lessen home ground disadvantage

Injury scare for Aussies as World Cup preparations begin

Australia have the benefit of hosting this year's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, but their campaign will begin in fairly unfamiliar territory next month at a venue that could well suit their opponents more than them.

Meg Lanning’s team will launch their title defence against India on February 21 at Sydney’s Showgrounds Stadium, a ground that has never hosted international cricket before.

Six members of Australia’s 15-player World Cup squad have never even played a Big Bash game at the venue, which has hosted just five Rebel WBBL games across five seasons.

To address this lack of familiarity, Australia will take on a strong Cricket Australia XI at Showgrounds Stadium tonight in a bid to gain an edge over their Indian rivals.

"That’s what it’s all about, to get used to that ground," Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes said in Sydney on Sunday.

"This year with the WBBL we didn’t get to play any matches there, like we have in the past.

"I think it’ll be a really good opportunity for our players to adjust to the conditions. Even just spending some time in the stadium too, because it is a little bit different fielding there."

With a pitch that has a reputation for generally being dry and slow, much like those in the subcontinent, any time the Australians can spend in the middle at Showgrounds will be golden ahead of the World Cup.

India loom as one of the strongest challengers for the title and Australia’s only defeat at the 2018 tournament in the Caribbean came against the subcontinent nation on a similar surface in Guyana.

Haynes is one of only two Australian squad members who can lay claim to any sort of home ground advantage at the venue, having appeared for Sydney Thunder in all five WBBL games there alongside allrounder Nicola Carey.

India’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has played four matches at the ground for the Thunder, can also instil some local knowledge to the touring side next month.

Of the five WBBL matches at the venue, the Sixers’ total of 3-164 in December 2016 is by far the highest at the ground, with the next highest the 4-141 scored by the Thunder in WBBL|04.

"It’s certainly different to other grounds," Haynes said.

"That’s probably the unique thing about playing in Australia, wherever you play there is something unique to that ground where you have to adjust.

"Showgrounds is no different and for us (and it’s) a great opportunity make sure we’re really comfortable with how we need to play in those conditions."

It’s likely some of Australia squad members will take the field for the CA XI tonight to ensure maximum game time for the World Cup group, while they will also come up against players who could count themselves unlucky to have missed national selection including leading WBBL|05 wicket taker Molly Strano, in-form quick Belinda Vakarewa and allrounders Heather Graham and Tahlia McGrath.

"No doubt we’ll try (some different) things, and get a good idea of how we can help our game to work under those conditions," Haynes said.

"One of the great benefits of our squad is our depth and our ability to pick a team for the conditions and for the opposition we’re coming up against."

