What the rain means for Aussies' World Cup semi

Rain is threatening to take Australia’s fate out of their own hands in the T20 World Cup, but batter Beth Mooney says the defending champions will not dwell on an ominous forecast.

As the Australian squad touched down in Sydney on Tuesday morning, the outlook was grim, with 15-30mm of rain forecast for Thursday’s semi-final double-header at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia will be eliminated from the tournament if their match does not go ahead, with no reserve days schedules for any matches except Sunday’s final at the MCG.

Under tournament rules, the group winners progress to the final if a match cannot be completed – meaning Australia’s first-up defeat to India, which consigned them to second spot in Group A, could prove very costly.

Their opponent – either South Africa or England, depending on the result of the Proteas’ final game against West Indies on Tuesday – would instead progress.

Unlike playing conditions for normal T20 Internationals, which would require just five overs per side for a legitimate match, the rules of this ICC tournament require 10 overs per side in knockout games.

The first semi-final, to feature India and either South Africa or England, is due to begin at 3pm AEDT, before the second game featuring Australia at 7pm.

When the forecast rain falls on Thursday will be critical, and there is a possibility that the first semi-final is washed out while a complete (or shortened) game could be achievable in the second, or vice versa.

The first semi-final is scheduled to end at 5.45pm, while Australia’s second semi is scheduled to end at 9.45pm.

There is an allowance of 30 minutes of extra time allocated to each game, and there must also be a minimum of a 30-minute break between matches.

It will be down to the match referee to assess the conditions and make the final calls – via a complicated formula – on if, when and how the semi-finals are able to be played, if wet weather does eventuate.

The lack of a reserve day is consistent with past T20 World Cups, including the women’s event in 2018 and the men’s and women’s events in 2016.

Reserve days are provided for semi-finals in ODI World Cups – a factor that came in very handy for New Zealand’s men in the UK last year, when they were able to secure victory over India on the reserve day.

Meanwhile, Mooney is among the players drawing confidence from the fact the KFC BBL final went ahead last month despite record rain leading into the match.

"Obviously there has been a lot of talk about that, but they got a game up at the SCG a few months ago with the Big Bash final," the Australian opener said at Sydney Airport on Tuesday.

"I'm sure they will be doing everything they can to make sure there is at least 10 overs a side for both games."

A shortened game would lead to a change in tactics from all teams involved, but Australia already employ their hardest hitters at the top of the order, with Mooney joined by Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner and Meg Lanning in the top four.

"Potentially (it could suit us)," Mooney said.

"We won’t know until the day but we are going in like we are playing a T20.

"But we will sit down as a group tomorrow and come up with plans."

World Cup chief executive Nick Hockley said on Monday morning he hoped weather would not intervene.

"The cricket and the weather are things we can't control," Hockley told radio station SEN.

"We've just got our fingers crossed we can get a full game away.

"It's 10 overs a side for a semi-final to constitute a match.

"It's why finishing positions in the pool can be important.

"Fingers crossed it doesn't come down to that."

