ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

What the rain means for Aussies' World Cup semi

Between 15-30mm is forecast for Thurday's semi-final double-header in Sydney and games must be 10 overs minimum per side

Laura Jolly in Sydney

3 March 2020, 06:16 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

