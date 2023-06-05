'No shift in dismissals': Aussie bowlers to attack England

Australia are preparing to fight fire with fire in the Ashes, vowing not to be trapped into solely trying to slow England down and instead hoping the hosts' aggression will cost them wickets.

The tourists have turned their focus to Wednesday's World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, where a shot at a maiden long-format crown awaits Pat Cummins' men.

But in the background, coaching staff have one eye on June 16 and attempting to find an answer to the 'Bazball' revolution.

England sent a final reminder of their dynamic style in last week's 10-wicket win over Ireland, as they rattled along at 6.36 per over with the bat.

With Brendon 'Baz' McCullum as coach, four frontline English batters have scored at a strike-rate of more than 80 in the past 12 months.

Australia's coach Andrew McDonald would not detail the exact plan for England, but said his side would approach that Test series with "totally different" tactics to those they'd employ against India.

But one thing they won't be lured into doing is going on the defensive and adopting a T20 cricket approach of trying to solely dry up England's runs.

"There'll be a lot more dismissal options than a T20 game, where sometimes towards the back end it's executing yorkers when the ball is travelling straight," McDonald said.

"The red ball and in particular a Dukes ball will offer something, so we'll be able to be creative enough with the way that we use our fields.

"Their modes of dismissal haven't changed a lot. There hasn't been a real big shift in the way that they get out.

"So their vulnerabilities are still there. And we'll look to expose those."

Options could include having men on the boundary square of the wicket or using unconventional field placements as genuine wicket-taking options.

Australia have been the world's most economical bowling team in recent years, regularly operating at between 2.7 and 3.0 runs per over as they strangle oppositions.

But in England, they are prepared for that rate to increase.

"We pride ourselves on being relentless with the ball and controlling the tempo is one of our big themes," McDonald said.

"The tempo may go up purely on the ground sizes, the speed of the outfield and the wickets flattening out.

"So it may look slightly different to potentially the 2.8 that we usually operate at. It might go up. We're prepared for that.

"But it's all going to be within the context of that game.

"No doubt the scoring rate will be a little bit higher with the way that they play, but we're hoping the balls-per-dismissal come down and then (it) evens out."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood