Destiny in Aussies' hands as Kiwi showdown awaits

Healy talks pressure, honesty and Kiwi banter

Australia have their T20 World Cup fate in their own hands after a thumping win over Bangladesh, and Alyssa Healy expects the defending champions to carry that momentum into Monday's make-or-break clash with New Zealand.

The hosts romped to an 86-run win over ninth-ranked Bangladesh to collect their second win of the tournament in Canberra on Thursday night, in a marked shift of gear following their first-up loss to India and shaky final-over win over Sri Lanka.

They now meet New Zealand in what is set to be essentially a quarter-final at Junction Oval on Monday.

The White Ferns suffered a narrow, four-run defeat to India – who cemented their own semi-final berth – earlier on Thursday, and play Bangladesh on Saturday before the trans-Tasman showdown.

A loss to Bangladesh would not end to New Zealand's finals hopes, but it would leave them needing to beat Australia and rely on a superior net run rate.

Regardless of that result, having two wins on the board means the equation for Australia is simple: win at Junction Oval and a spot in the semi-finals is theirs.

Healy expressed relief at the fact Australia now controlled their own destiny in the tournament, though she insisted there had been little thought beyond the showdown with Bangladesh.

"We weren't really focused on that (upcoming NZ) game today at any point," she said.

"I think both pools are really wide open at the minute, and there's probably going to be three sides that are pushing for the top two (in each).

"For us, we were just looking to go out there, put a good performance out there, hopefully get the win."

After a tri-series against India and England earlier this month that saw Australia lose two of four round robin matches before taking out the final, followed by the scratchy start to their World Cup campaign, Thursday's performance was finally a demonstration of the defending champions flexing their prowess with bat and ball.

Healy (83) combined with fellow opener Beth Mooney (81 not out) to pile on an Australian record 151 for the first wicket, before the bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 9-103.

They can expect a much sterner test on Monday against third-ranked New Zealand, but Healy hopes the emphatic win will be the injection of confidence the host nation needs.

"Monday is a pretty crucial game in the context of the World Cup (and) we'll take a lot of confidence out of tonight, especially as a batting group," she said.

"I think there's been a lot of pressure on us to perform, (but) we haven't felt it from the inside.

"We just know that if we execute what we want to do, we'll get the desired result, and that showed tonight.

"We're coming up on Monday against a side that we're really familiar with, so hopefully that suits us even more."

New Zealand batter Katey Martin was quick to fire the opening salvo ahead of Monday's blockbuster in the wake of her team's defeat to India, insisting "all the pressure" would be on pre-tournament favourites Australia.

"It doesn't surprise me one bit; she loves a bit of banter, ol' Katey Martin," Healy laughed.

"I think they've still got a game before us (against Bangladesh), so they're well within their right to come out and try and put some pressure on us through their words, but we'll just focus on what we need to do."

Much has been made of the pressure on Australia as the world's top-ranked team, defending champions and host nation, combined with the push to sell out the MCG for the tournament final – a hope that largely rests on Australia's presence in that game.

Their scratchy start to the tournament prompted speculation the pressure was starting to take its toll, but Healy sees it a different way.

"There's obviously been a lot of talk about (pressure), but within the group, I don't think there's that feeling," she said.

"World Cups are incredibly difficult to win. We've been so successful at them by grinding wins out, and every single team in this competition is going to come really, really hard at us.

"They want to beat us and they want to try and top the pool or come second in the pool, and we know that.

"Sometimes we have to go into a defensive mindset and just absorb as much energy as we can and then push it back on them."

After a grueling period that has seen Australia fly to a new city every third day since February 12, the 15-player squad will finally have a chance to take a deep breath on Saturday, with a rest day scheduled before they resume training on Sunday.

"As an almost 30-year-old, it's coming at the right time," Healy said.

"It's no secret that we've had a really busy schedule obviously leading into this World Cup and during this World Cup, but the girls are really embracing that.

"We really enjoy this opportunity to be fully professional athletes, and the amount of cricket that we're playing, we see it as a real blessing.

"A day off here and there is fantastic for us, and we make sure we use it wisely to just refresh and recharge."

