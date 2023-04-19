ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Trio recalled as Australia name WTC final, Ashes squad

Australia have revealed their squad for the World Test Championship final and first two Ashes Tests with Marcus Harris, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh earning recalls

Andrew Ramsey

19 April 2023, 10:00 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

