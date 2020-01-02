Bulls legends to pad up at Country Championships

Former Test players Michael Kasprowicz, Andy Bichel and Nathan Hauritz will turn back the clock and return to the playing arena as part of this week's Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championships in Toowoomba.

A host of Queensland legends will take part in the exhibition match that is one of the highlights of the annual Championships, with the Bulls Masters All Stars to take on the Australian Country XI in a T20 match on Sunday.

In addition to Kasprowicz, Bichel and Hauritz – who played 74 Tests between them – Bulls legends like Chris Hartley, Luke Feldman and Nathan Reardon will all take part.

Male and female cricket players from regional areas around the country will take part in the Championships from January 3-11, with an East Asia Pacific team from the ICC's development program to also compete in the women’s side of the draw.

The best country cricketers in the country will be in Toowoomba this week

Games will be played at nine venues around Toowoomba, 125km west of Brisbane.

"The Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championships celebrate the best of country cricket, providing Australia's best regional players with the opportunity to represent their State and test their skills at a high level of competition," Cricket Australia's Head of Clubs, Competitions and Diversity, Kieran McMillan said.

"Toowoomba is a great example of a thriving regional cricket community and we look forward to working with the Toowoomba Regional Council to ensure this event is a great success and injects further energy and momentum into the game in this region."