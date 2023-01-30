Australian Cricket Awards

All the winners from the Australian Cricket Awards

Your one-stop shop for a full wrap of coverage of Australian cricket's night of nights, the 2023 Australian Cricket Awards

Dave Middleton

30 January 2023, 09:55 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo