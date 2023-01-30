Best of the 2023 Australian Cricket Awards' blue carpet

Australia's top cricketers have packed away the whites and limited overs kits to glam up as the annual Australian Cricket Awards returned in style in Sydney.

The ceremony, at Sydney's Randwick Racecourse, was the first time Australia's elite male and female cricketers had gathered together for the awards in three years.

After two years of low-key virtual presentations due to the global Covid pandemic and cricket's biosecurity protocols, the black tie gala was a star-studded affair, complete with 'blue carpet' for players and their partners for the first time since the 2020 event at Melbourne's Crown Casino.

This gallery will be updated thorughout the night as pictures of Australia's stars roll in.

The awards ceremony will be shown live on 7Mate, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports from 7.30pm AEDT.

Usman Khawaja and wife Rachel // Getty

Ellyse Perry wows on the blue carpet // Getty

Steve Smith and wife Danni arrive // Getty

Australia women's team captain Meg Lanning // Getty

Australia men's Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins and wife Becky // Getty

Beth Mooney // Getty

Scott Boland and wife Daphne // Getty

BBL top run scorer Matt Short and Madison Wilson // Getty

Ashleigh Gardner and partner Monica Wright // Getty

India-bound leg-spinner Mitch Swepson // Getty

Aussie allrounder Cameron Green and partner Emily Redwood // Getty

Nathan Ellis and partner Connie Edwards // Getty

Fast bowler Riley Meredith and Madeline Gowans // Getty

Tayla Vlaeminck (centre,) sister Ellie (left) and Heather Graham // Getty

Ashton and Madeleine Agar // Getty

Matthew Renshaw and wife Josie // Getty

Annabel Sutherland and guest Zara Allanson // Getty

Sydney Thunder and NSW spinner Chris Green // Getty

Firebrand quick Lance Morris and partner Sarah Williams // Getty

Michael Neser and partner Olivia McClintock arrive // Getty

Aaron and Amy Finch arrive // Getty

Aussie leg-spin star Alana King // Getty

Josh and Cherina Hazlewood // Getty

Jason and Juvelle Behrendorff // Getty

Nathan and Emma Lyon // Getty

Mitch Starc and Alyssa Healy // Getty

Travis Head and partner Jess Davies // Getty

Young quick Darcie Brown and partner Louie McLennan // Getty

Maitlan Brown and boyfriend David Horton // Getty

Tahlia McGrath and partner Cameron Nesbitt // Getty

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey and wife Eloise // Getty

David and Candice Warner // Getty