Australian Cricket Awards
Best of the 2023 Australian Cricket Awards' blue carpet
Australia's elite cricketers have turned out in force as the Australian Cricket Awards returns as a black tie gala event in Sydney
cricket.com.au
30 January 2023, 05:35 PM AEST
Australia's top cricketers have packed away the whites and limited overs kits to glam up as the annual Australian Cricket Awards returned in style in Sydney.
The ceremony, at Sydney's Randwick Racecourse, was the first time Australia's elite male and female cricketers had gathered together for the awards in three years.
After two years of low-key virtual presentations due to the global Covid pandemic and cricket's biosecurity protocols, the black tie gala was a star-studded affair, complete with 'blue carpet' for players and their partners for the first time since the 2020 event at Melbourne's Crown Casino.
This gallery will be updated thorughout the night as pictures of Australia's stars roll in.
The awards ceremony will be shown live on 7Mate, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports from 7.30pm AEDT.