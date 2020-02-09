Contenders shape up for Australia Cricket Awards

Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy look set to dominate women's awards while Marnus Labuschagne looks set to crown his incredible at annual awards ceremony

Dave Middleton with Laura Jolly

9 February 2020, 08:19 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo