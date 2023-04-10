County Championship Division One 2023

Cool Handscomb stars in memorable county win

Australian Test batter Peter Handscomb has shone once more, guiding Leicestershire to a memorable win in England's county championship

AAP & cricket.com.au

10 April 2023, 07:05 AM AEST

