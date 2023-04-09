County Championship Division One 2023

Harris and Handscomb stake Ashes claims with tons

Marcus Harris and Peter Handscomb, both with an eye on a place in Australia's Ashes team, have done their cause no harm with tons in the county championship

AAP

9 April 2023, 07:45 AM AEST

