County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the fifth round

Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan)

Scores: 65, 170no

Partner in crime Steve Smith's Sussex debut was the much-hyped storyline before the latest round of County Championship action but it was Labuschagne who stole the limelight with a brilliant 170 not out in the second innings. After his patient 65 on the opening day that dug Glamorgan out of early trouble, the world's No.1 Test batter went on the attack as his side built a sizeable lead on day three. Labuschagne targeted all corners of the Headingley outfield in his 207-ball stay, with the same venue to host the third Ashes Test in about two months' time. "He was almost ridiculous at times," teammate Sam Northeast said. "He played some special shots. Unfortunately for England fans, he looks like he's in pretty good touch."

The best of Marnus Labuschagne's 170. Some shots in here that's for sure#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/iLejmJ4XeM — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 6, 2023

Michael Neser (Glamorgan)

Figures: 7-32 (including a hat-trick), 0-91

Score: 9

It was a match Glamorgan's Queensland duo won't forget as a day prior to Labuschagne's "ridiculous" century, Neser had taken an equally ridiculous hat-trick to almost single-handedly dismiss Yorkshire for 106. Not only did the 33-year-old collect his career-best first-class haul of 7-32, but he also took his second hat-trick in six months with a barrage of hoping inswingers that proved too good for Dawid Malan, George Hill and Dom Bess. Unfortunately for Neser and Glamorgan, he went wicketless in the second innings as Yorkshire held on for a draw nine down.

Neser's incredible hat-trick leaves Yorkshire in tatters

Steve Smith (Sussex)

Score: 30

Smith's much-anticipated county debut was mostly upstaged by Sussex teammate and Ashes foe Ollie Robinson's incredible 14 wickets for the match with the England seamer collecting seven scalps in each innings. India batter and Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara also hit his second century in as many innings and third for the season, an ominous sign for Australia ahead of the World Test Championship Final. But Smith also found his rhythm when he finally got his chance in the middle with five boundaries in his 57-ball 30. Apart from his 2.4 overs for 0-6 in the second innings, it would be Smith's only contribution of the match as rain washed out day three before Worcestershire batted out a draw on the final day.

Smith and Pujara put on 61 for the fourth wicket at New Road // Getty

Sam Whiteman (Northamptonshire)

Scores: 15, 130no

Handed the Northants captaincy following an injury to Luke Procter, Whiteman finally found his feet in England to post his maiden County Championship century. The West Australian had only reached 50 once in his first seven innings for the Steelbacks but delivered when his team needed him the most, batting through the final day to deny a strong Somerset attack featuring Peter Siddle and England Test spinner Jack Leach. Whiteman's 11th first-class century, and first outside of Australia, saw Northants hold on for a draw after conceding a 157-run first innings lead. "The way he controlled his emotions and stuck to his plans were the reason we have been able to draw the game," Northamptonshire coach John Sadler said. "To bat for over a day was outstanding. We made him skipper in the absence of Luke Procter because of his experience leading Western Australia to (the recent Shield title)."

Classy and composed. All day. Sam Whiteman take a bow.pic.twitter.com/S2HzNXtP2I — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 7, 2023

Jordan Buckingham (Northamptonshire)

Figures: 1-126

Scores: 9, 17

The South Australian quick had a tough time with the ball in his county debut but his 66-ball 17 as nightwatchman on day four in a partnership of 54 with Whiteman went a long way to saving the game for Northamptonshire. "He didn't score many runs, but the time he took out of the game was crucial," Sadler said. With the ball the 23-year-old claimed the wicket of Somerset skipper Tom Abell but conceded 5.72 runs an over as the hosts piled up 412 from 94.3 overs in their only innings of the match.

Buckingham bowls on debut for Northants // Getty

Cameron Bancroft (Somerset)

Scores: 39

Another frustrating knock for Bancroft who hit five boundaries in his 78-ball stay and looked like pressing on for a big score until he feathered an edged behind off Jack White. The West Australian employed a little shuffle forward at times on a slow Taunton wicket but it also brought about his downfall when he pushed at a delivery outside off on 39. It was Bancroft's third score between 27 and 44 in seven innings for Somerset in what was the last of his four-match stint for the county.

Peter Siddle (Somerset)

Figures: 2-42, 1-50

The veteran paceman was at his miserly best against Northants, conceding 2.29 runs an over in the first innings and 2.63 in the second but it didn't equate to many wickets for the 38-year-old or his team as Whiteman batted through the day to secure a draw. The ever-reliable Siddle has 13 wickets at 23.61 – the second most for Somerset this season behind Lewis Gregory – and they will be assisted by the arrival for New Zealand quick Matt Henry for their next match who will replace Bancroft as the county's second overseas player.

GONE! 53 for Tom Taylor and has played really well but he's caught down the leg side by James Rew off Siddle! Northants 298/8 and lead by 141 runs - 21 remain LIVE STREAM ➡️ https://t.co/aRtGCP76ez#SOMvNOR#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/Rpy5EZ2qmk — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) May 7, 2023

Sean Abbott (Surrey)

Figures: 1-83, 3-50

Scores: 31, 13

Another strong performance for the NSW allrounder who new state coach Greg Shipperd today said he believes is a "live" chance of featuring in the Ashes for the second half of the series. After giving up a first innings lead, Abbott's three wickets and Jordan Clark's 4-58 helped roll Essex for 198 which gave Surrey a fourth innings target of 273. Abbott was elevated to No.6 as the visitors chased quick runs, but he perished for 13 tyring to loft South African off-spinner Simon Harmer over mid-on before Surrey were forced to abort and bat out a draw seven down.

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire)

Scores: 5, 62

The Victorian skipper continued his superb start to the county season with a fourth half-century against Derbyshire. After a rare miss in the first innings, Handscomb looked in irresistible touch in the second with eight boundaries in his 90-ball knock that lifted Leicestershire to safety. The incumbent Test No.5 is the top Australian batter across both divisions so far this county season with 369 runs at 73.80 placing him ahead of Labuschagne on 321 at 80.25.

Did not play: Nathan McAndrew (Sussex), Marcus Harris (Gloucestershire), Wes Agar (Kent)

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Jordan Buckinhgam (May 1-21), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)